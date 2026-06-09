Euro-Pound Near Support as Markets Await ECB Decision

Key Moments

EUR/GBP is trading just above two-week lows around 0.8630 as downside pressure intensifies.

Recent German industrial and trade data have had limited impact on Euro price action.

A break below 0.8630 would expose the 0.8610-0.8620 area, while 0.8637 caps near-term rebounds.

Euro Struggles Against Pound Ahead of ECB

The Euro (EUR) is weaker against the British Pound (GBP) on Tuesday, with sellers pressing the EUR/GBP pair toward support in the 0.8630 zone, which marks a two-week low. Bearish momentum is gathering pace even as expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will raise interest rates on Thursday are helping to limit deeper Euro losses.

Fresh figures from Germany earlier in the session showed that Industrial Production recovered in April after two consecutive monthly declines. At the same time, the country’s trade surplus narrowed modestly and did not align with prior expectations. These releases generated only a muted reaction across Euro pairs.

Later in the day, attention will turn to remarks from ECB President Christine Lagarde, who is widely anticipated to confirm that policymakers plan to lift rates on Thursday in response to elevated inflation. In the United Kingdom, markets are looking ahead to the release of monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Manufacturing Production data scheduled for Friday.

Technical Picture: Triangle Support Under Pressure

EUR/GBP is quoted at 0.8634, hovering just above the two-week bottom at 0.8630 after breaking below the base of a symmetrical triangle pattern. That former base is currently providing a final area of support for buyers.

On the 4-hour chart, momentum readings back the bearish scenario. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is moving in the low 40s, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remains in negative territory.

If sellers manage to push the pair decisively under the 0.8630 support level – which has contained downside attempts several times in June – focus would shift toward the 2026 lows in the 0.8610-0.8620 band. On the topside, the broken trendline, now located at 0.8637, is limiting recovery attempts. A move back above that barrier would open the way toward the June 4 and 5 highs at 0.8655 and the upper boundary of the triangle, now placed at 0.8665.

Euro Performance Against Major Currencies

The following table shows the Euro’s percentage change against major counterparts today. According to the data, the Euro has shown its strongest performance versus the Japanese Yen.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.27% -0.42% -0.02% -0.15% -0.16% -0.43% -0.19% EUR 0.27% -0.11% 0.30% 0.13% 0.16% -0.13% 0.12% GBP 0.42% 0.11% 0.41% 0.27% 0.25% -0.00% 0.23% JPY 0.02% -0.30% -0.41% -0.14% -0.15% -0.42% -0.17% CAD 0.15% -0.13% -0.27% 0.14% -0.01% -0.27% -0.03% AUD 0.16% -0.16% -0.25% 0.15% 0.01% -0.26% -0.02% NZD 0.43% 0.13% 0.00% 0.42% 0.27% 0.26% 0.24% CHF 0.19% -0.12% -0.23% 0.17% 0.03% 0.02% -0.24%

The heat map above represents percentage moves of major currencies relative to one another. The base currency is listed in the left-hand column, and the quote currency appears in the top row. For instance, selecting the Euro on the left and the US Dollar along the top shows the percentage change for EUR (base)/USD (quote).