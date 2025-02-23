Westlake Corporation announces $0.525 quarterly dividend

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on March 19th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 4th 2025, the company said.

Based in Houston and having operations in Asia, Europe and North America, Westlake Corporation provides the building blocks for vital solutions – from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer.

Stock Performance

The shares of Westlake Corporation (WLK) closed 1.52% ($1.69) lower at $109.71 in New York on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $14.12 billion.

The shares of Westlake Corporation (WLK) went down 18.08% in 2024, compared with a 13.32% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have lost another 4.31% so far this year.