Euro Advances vs Yen on ECB Hike, Japan Risk Outlook FX

Key Moments

EUR/JPY trades around 184.85 in early European dealings, maintaining a bullish tone above 184.50 support.

Markets have fully priced in a 25-basis-point ECB rate increase after Eurozone inflation climbed to 3.2%.

Japanese authorities continue to warn of potential FX intervention, which could bolster JPY and cap further gains in the cross.

EUR/JPY Holds Firm Ahead of ECB Decision

EUR/JPY is trading near 184.85 in early European hours on Tuesday, with the pair retaining an upward bias despite signs of consolidation. The cross remains supported as the Euro (EUR) benefits from a hawkish tone at the European Central Bank (ECB) relative to the Japanese Yen (JPY).

The ECB is scheduled to hold its June monetary policy meeting on Thursday. According to market pricing, participants are fully anticipating a 25-basis-point (bps) interest rate increase after Eurozone inflation accelerated to 3.2%. This expectation continues to underpin demand for the single currency against the Yen.

Intervention Concerns Keep Yen in Focus

Market participants remain vigilant for any potential foreign exchange intervention from Japanese authorities. Such action could lend support to the JPY and limit further EUR/JPY upside.

Officials in Japan have issued firm verbal warnings, emphasizing that the government is “fully prepared to take decisive and appropriate action” to support the domestic currency. These comments keep intervention risk firmly on traders’ radar as the cross trades near recent highs.

Technical Picture: Bullish Structure Intact

On the daily chart, EUR/JPY continues to exhibit a constructive bullish structure, with spot prices holding above both the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) and the midline of the Bollinger Bands. The pair is also comfortably positioned above the lower Bollinger Band, reinforcing the broader uptrend.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 45.9, showing a mildly soft tone but still within neutral territory. This configuration points more toward consolidation than to a sharp downside impulse.

Technical Level Indicator / Description Level Initial support 100-day SMA 184.50 Secondary support Lower Bollinger Band Near 184.20 First resistance Bollinger Band midline 185.12 Next upside reference Psychological level 186.00

On the downside, initial support is located at the 100-day SMA around 184.50. Below that, the lower Bollinger Band, near 184.20, is expected to help contain any deeper retracements if the prevailing bullish structure is to remain in place.

On the topside, the first resistance is found at the Bollinger Band midline at 185.12, which is also aligned with the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band cited in the analysis. A sustained move above 185.12 could open the way for a test of the 186.00 psychological handle.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Background on the Japanese Yen

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is among the most actively traded currencies globally. Its valuation is broadly shaped by the performance of Japan’s economy, with particular sensitivity to the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) policy decisions, yield differentials between Japanese and U.S. government bonds, and overall risk sentiment in financial markets.

One of the BoJ’s mandates is currency control, and its actions are therefore critical for the Yen. The BoJ has at times directly intervened in foreign exchange markets, generally to weaken the Yen, although such steps are taken sparingly given political sensitivities with major trading partners. The central bank’s ultra-loose monetary stance between 2013 and 2024 contributed to Yen depreciation against key peers, amid widening policy divergence with other leading central banks. More recently, the gradual roll-back of this ultra-loose policy has provided some support for the currency.

The interest rate spread between Japanese and U.S. 10-year government bonds has been a key driver of USD/JPY over the past decade. The BoJ’s persistent accommodative stance helped widen that spread, favoring the U.S. Dollar over the Yen. The BoJ’s decision in 2024 to begin phasing out its ultra-loose framework, combined with rate cuts by other major central banks, has started to narrow this gap.

The Yen is also widely regarded as a safe-haven asset. During periods of market stress, investors often seek the Yen due to its perceived stability, typically boosting its value relative to higher-risk currencies. As a result, episodes of turbulence in global markets tend to strengthen JPY as capital flows toward perceived safety.