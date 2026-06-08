Safe-Haven Flows Lift USD Against Softer Swiss Franc

Key Moments

USD/CHF advanced for a second straight session, trading near 0.7970 during Asian hours on Monday.

Heightened Middle East tensions and stronger US jobs data supported demand for the US Dollar.

Swiss May inflation of 0.6% missed the 0.8% forecast, curbing expectations for future SNB rate hikes.

USD/CHF Supported by Risk Aversion

USD/CHF extended its upward move for a second consecutive day, changing hands around 0.7970 during Asian trading on Monday. The pair continued to gain as the US Dollar (USD) held firm, supported by safe-haven demand after the Israeli military said a missile had been fired from Yemen toward Israeli territory and was intercepted by its air defense systems.

According to The Guardian, air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv after the attack from Yemen. The report noted that the retaliatory strikes from Yemen, whose military force, the Houthis, is backed by Iran, signaled that conflict in the Middle East had resumed.

Middle East Escalation Fuels Flight to Safety

The BBC reported on Monday that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had targeted military sites in Iran following an Iranian missile barrage directed at northern Israel. The article stated that this escalation took place despite US President Donald Trump’s criticism of earlier Israeli strikes in Beirut and his efforts to promote a diplomatic solution between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Tehran.

Earlier, Iran had fired multiple rounds of missiles toward Israel, warning against additional military action in Lebanon and threatening a fragile ceasefire amid stalled peace talks. Israel’s military said all incoming missiles were intercepted with no casualties, but the renewed tensions severely unsettled energy markets.

US Labor Data Reinforces Fed Hike Expectations

The Greenback also drew support from stronger-than-anticipated US employment figures, which strengthened market expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might raise interest rates later this year. US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) increased by 172,000 jobs in May, compared with 179,000 (revised from 115,000) in the prior reading, while the Unemployment Rate remained at 4.3% over the same period.

US Labor Data (May) Latest Reading Previous Reading Nonfarm Payrolls 172,000 179,000 (revised from 115,000) Unemployment Rate 4.3% 4.3%

Swiss Franc Weakens on Softer Inflation

The Swiss Franc (CHF) lost ground against the US Dollar after May inflation was reported at 0.6%, below the 0.8% consensus, dampening expectations for further tightening by the Swiss National Bank (SNB). Although inflation edged higher, SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel commented that medium-term inflation pressures remained stable. As a result, investors now anticipate the SNB will keep its key policy rate unchanged at 0% through 2026.

Swiss Data / Policy Latest Market View Inflation (May) 0.6% 0.8% forecast Expected SNB policy rate path 0% through 2026 Rate-hike expectations reduced

Understanding the Swiss Franc

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is the official currency of Switzerland and ranks among the ten most actively traded currencies globally, with turnover that far surpasses the size of the domestic economy. Its valuation is shaped by overall market risk sentiment, the state of Switzerland’s economy, and actions taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other elements.

Between 2011 and 2015, the CHF was linked to the Euro (EUR). The sudden removal of this peg triggered an appreciation of more than 20% in the Franc, causing significant disruption in markets. Although the peg is no longer in place, the currency’s performance remains closely tied to that of the Euro, reflecting the Swiss economy’s high dependence on the neighboring Eurozone.

Why CHF Is Viewed as a Safe Haven

The Swiss Franc is widely regarded as a safe-haven currency that investors tend to buy during periods of heightened market stress. This reputation stems from Switzerland’s perceived strengths: a stable economy, a robust export sector, substantial central bank reserves, and a long-standing policy of political neutrality in international conflicts. In turbulent conditions, these characteristics can make CHF relatively attractive compared with currencies seen as riskier, typically supporting its value.

Role of SNB Policy in CHF Dynamics

The Swiss National Bank meets four times a year to set monetary policy, less frequently than several other major central banks. Its goal is to keep annual inflation below 2%. When inflation is above that target or forecast to remain elevated, the SNB may raise its policy rate to restrain price growth. Higher interest rates usually favor the Swiss Franc by improving yields and enhancing the country’s appeal for capital inflows. Conversely, lower rates generally weigh on the currency.

Impact of Swiss Economic Data

Key macroeconomic indicators in Switzerland are central to evaluating the economy’s health and can move the Swiss Franc. While the Swiss economy is broadly stable, sudden shifts in growth, inflation, the current account, or the central bank’s foreign currency reserves can all influence CHF. Strong economic growth, low unemployment, and solid confidence tend to support the currency, whereas signs of weakening momentum typically pressure it lower.

Linkages With the Eurozone

Switzerland’s small, open economy is tightly linked to the Eurozone, its main trading partner and an important political counterpart. As a result, macroeconomic conditions and monetary policy developments in the Eurozone are critical for Switzerland and, by extension, for the Swiss Franc. Given this dependence, some models indicate that the relationship between the Euro and CHF is highly correlated, reflecting the extent to which Swiss fortunes are tied to those of the broader European Union.