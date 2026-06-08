Kiwi Currency Climbs Back as Risk Sentiment Improves

Key Moments

NZD/USD trades near 0.5810 in Asian hours after falling more than 1% in the prior session.

Easing risk aversion pressures the US Dollar as geopolitical tensions persist in the Middle East.

Markets continue to price in a July rate hike from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand with the OCR seen peaking around 3.50% late next year.

NZD/USD Rebounds as Dollar Softens

The New Zealand Dollar recovered ground against the US Dollar in Asian trading on Monday, with NZD/USD changing hands around 0.5810. The pair staged a rebound after suffering losses of more than 1% in the previous session, supported by a pullback in the Greenback as risk aversion eased.

The shift in sentiment followed comments from US President Donald Trump, who criticized Israel’s strikes on Beirut. Trump said he would press Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid retaliatory measures against Iran, while also urging Tehran to return to diplomatic talks.

Geopolitical Tensions and Energy Market Jitters

Geopolitical risks remained elevated as hostilities in the Middle East intensified. On Sunday, Israel carried out renewed strikes on Lebanon despite an existing truce, undermining expectations for a resolution to the regional conflict and postponing the expected resumption of crude shipments through the key Strait of Hormuz.

Iran responded by firing multiple rounds of missiles toward Israel, issuing warnings against further military operations in Lebanon and threatening a fragile ceasefire amid stalled peace talks. According to Israel’s military, all incoming missiles were intercepted and no casualties were reported. Nonetheless, the flare-up significantly unsettled energy markets.

US Labor Data Underpins the Greenback

Despite the latest pullback, the US Dollar retains support from robust labor market data released on Friday. The US economy recorded a third consecutive month of solid job creation in May, with Nonfarm Payrolls rising by 172,000, compared with 179,000 in the previous reading, which was revised up from 115,000. The Unemployment Rate remained at 4.3% over the same period.

US Labor Market Indicators (May) Latest Reading Previous (Revised) Nonfarm Payrolls 172,000 179,000 (revised from 115,000) Unemployment Rate 4.3% 4.3%

RBNZ Expectations Support the Kiwi

The New Zealand Dollar also draws backing from interest rate expectations. Market participants continue to price in a rate increase from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in July, with the Official Cash Rate projected to peak around 3.50% late next year.

Looking ahead, traders are set to monitor upcoming data releases, including China’s inflation and trade balance figures, as well as New Zealand business PMI data later in the week.