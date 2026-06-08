Euro-Yen Near 185.00 as Triangle Support Guides Move Up

Key Moments

EUR/JPY traded around 184.90 during Asian hours after gaining more than 0.5% in the prior session.

Price action is hovering near the lower edge of a symmetrical triangle around 184.40, while staying below the 50-day and nine-day EMAs.

The 14-day RSI stands at 45.66, below the 50 level, indicating waning bullish momentum.

EUR/JPY Technical Overview

EUR/JPY traded close to 184.90 during Asian hours on Monday, extending a recovery that saw the cross advance more than 0.5% in the previous session. Despite the rebound, the pair continues to trade beneath its 50-day and nine-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), keeping the short-term technical tone skewed to the downside even as the broader trend remains constructive.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned at 45.66, below the neutral 50 mark. This reading points to softening bullish momentum and supports the view that rallies may have difficulty sustaining while the price remains capped by the cluster of short-dated EMAs.

Symmetrical Triangle Levels in Focus

On the daily chart, EUR/JPY is trading close to the lower boundary of a symmetrical triangle formation, located near 184.40. This pattern reflects a consolidation phase, but a clear break below the lower boundary would reinforce the bearish outlook for the cross.

If downside momentum gathers pace and the triangle floor gives way, the pair would likely face additional pressure toward the three-month low at 181.87, which was registered on March 16, and then toward the nearly six-month low at 180.81, which was hit on February 12.

Key Resistance Markers

On the topside, the first notable resistance is the 50-day EMA at 185.05. Above that, the nine-day EMA at 185.28 offers the next hurdle, followed by the upper boundary of the symmetrical triangle around 186.30. A break through these caps would open the way toward the all-time high at 187.95, recorded on April 17.

EUR/JPY: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Euro Performance Against Major Currencies

The table below summarizes the percentage change of the Euro (EUR) against selected major currencies today. According to this snapshot, the Euro showed its strongest relative performance versus the Swiss Franc.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.04% 0.04% 0.05% 0.07% -0.04% -0.10% 0.20% EUR 0.04% 0.06% 0.07% 0.10% -0.02% -0.06% 0.22% GBP -0.04% -0.06% 0.00% 0.03% -0.12% -0.14% 0.14% JPY -0.05% -0.07% 0.00% 0.00% -0.12% -0.14% 0.12% CAD -0.07% -0.10% -0.03% -0.00% -0.12% -0.16% 0.11% AUD 0.04% 0.02% 0.12% 0.12% 0.12% -0.03% 0.25% NZD 0.10% 0.06% 0.14% 0.14% 0.16% 0.03% 0.26% CHF -0.20% -0.22% -0.14% -0.12% -0.11% -0.25% -0.26%

The heat map reflects percentage moves between the major currencies. The base currency is selected from the left-hand column, and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, selecting the Euro from the left column and moving to the US Dollar column shows the percentage change for EUR (base)/USD (quote).