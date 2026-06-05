WTI Oil Holds Firm as Ceasefire Uncertainty Persists

Key Moments

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures trade near $91.00 during early European trading on Friday.

Meanwhile, a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon remains fragile amid ongoing tensions.

In addition, US President Donald Trump says negotiations with Iran and the IRGC are nearing a critical stage.

WTI Holds Near $91 as Geopolitical Risks Persist

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures trade near $91.00 during Friday’s European session. Although prices remain stable, geopolitical risks continue to support the oil market.

At the same time, traders are assessing the durability of a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. Continued tensions in the region keep investors cautious and limit downside pressure on oil prices.

Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Faces New Challenges

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon remains under pressure. According to Al Jazeera, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem dismissed the agreement as a “farce.” He also warned that attacks on northern Israel could continue while Israeli forces maintain military operations in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) increased pressure on Israel. On Thursday, the group said regional stability will remain difficult unless Israel withdraws from areas it occupies in Lebanon.

As a result, traders continue to monitor developments closely. Any escalation could increase uncertainty around broader Middle East negotiations and raise concerns about energy supplies. Consequently, oil prices may remain supported.

Trump Signals Progress in Iran Talks

Iranian officials have not provided fresh public updates on negotiations with Washington. However, comments from the White House suggest talks are moving forward.

President Donald Trump recently expressed confidence that an agreement could arrive soon. On Thursday, he wrote on Truth Social that Washington is “in the middle of my final negotiations to end the war with IRGC.”

In addition, Trump criticized Democratic lawmakers and several Republican House members who backed the war powers resolution. Therefore, markets continue to follow developments closely for signs of progress or setbacks.

What Is WTI Crude Oil?

WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of the world’s main crude oil benchmarks. Traders consider it a high-quality crude because it has low sulfur content and is relatively easy to refine.

Producers extract WTI in the United States and transport it through Cushing, Oklahoma. Because of its importance, financial markets frequently use WTI as a benchmark for global oil prices.

What Drives WTI Prices?

Like most commodities, WTI prices depend largely on supply and demand. Strong economic growth usually boosts fuel demand. Conversely, weaker growth can reduce oil consumption.

Political tensions, military conflicts, and sanctions can also affect supply. As a result, these events often push oil prices higher.

In addition, decisions from OPEC play a major role. The group adjusts production targets to influence global supply levels and market balances.

The US Dollar also matters. Since oil trades mainly in dollars, a weaker dollar can make crude cheaper for international buyers. On the other hand, a stronger dollar can reduce demand.

Why Inventory Data Matters

Oil traders closely watch weekly inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Administration (EIA). These reports provide insight into supply and demand conditions in the United States.

Falling inventories often signal stronger demand and can support prices. In contrast, rising stockpiles may indicate weaker demand or higher production, which can weigh on crude prices.

The API releases its report on Tuesday, while the EIA publishes its data on Wednesday. Although the figures usually align closely, traders generally view EIA data as more reliable because it comes from a government agency.

How OPEC and OPEC+ Influence Oil Markets

OPEC consists of 12 major oil-producing countries. The group meets regularly to set production targets that can influence global oil prices.

When OPEC cuts output, global supply often tightens. Consequently, oil prices may rise. However, when the group increases production, prices can face pressure.

OPEC+ includes OPEC members and several additional producers, including Russia. Together, these countries can significantly influence global energy markets through coordinated production decisions.

Key Data Snapshot