Key Moments
- The People’s Bank of China set Friday’s USD/CNY central parity at 6.8157, down from 6.8203.
- Meanwhile, Reuters estimated the fixing would come in at 6.7735.
- In addition, the PBoC uses several policy tools, including the Loan Prime Rate, China’s benchmark interest rate.
Reference Rate Update
The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY reference rate for Friday at 6.8157. This rate marks a stronger yuan than the previous fixing of 6.8203. However, it remained above the Reuters estimate of 6.7735.
|USD/CNY Reference Metrics
|Level
|Friday PBoC central rate
|6.8157
|Previous day’s fix
|6.8203
|Reuters estimate
|6.7735
PBoC Mandate and Objectives
The PBoC aims to maintain price stability and support economic growth. It also works to stabilize the exchange rate. Furthermore, the central bank promotes financial reforms and helps expand China’s financial markets.
Institutional Structure and Governance
The People’s Republic of China owns the PBoC. As a result, many analysts do not view it as an independent central bank. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) plays a major role in shaping policy direction. The CCP Committee Secretary receives nomination from the Chairman of the State Council. Currently, Pan Gongsheng serves as both governor and Party secretary.
Policy Instruments and Benchmark Rates
Unlike many Western central banks, the PBoC relies on a broad set of policy tools. These include the seven-day Reverse Repo Rate, the Medium-term Lending Facility, foreign exchange interventions, and changes to the Reserve Requirement Ratio.
The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) serves as China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes in the LPR affect borrowing costs, mortgage rates, and savings returns. In addition, LPR adjustments can influence the value and exchange rate of the Chinese yuan.
Role of Private Banks in China’s Financial System
China allows private banking, although the sector remains relatively small. At present, 19 private banks operate across the country. Among the largest are WeBank and MYbank, which receive backing from Tencent and Ant Group. According to The Straits Times, regulators opened the sector in 2014. Since then, fully private and domestically funded lenders have been able to operate alongside state-owned banks.