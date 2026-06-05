PBOC Lowers Yuan Fix as Markets Watch Policy Signals Up

Key Moments

The People’s Bank of China set Friday’s USD/CNY central parity at 6.8157, down from 6.8203.

Meanwhile, Reuters estimated the fixing would come in at 6.7735.

In addition, the PBoC uses several policy tools, including the Loan Prime Rate, China’s benchmark interest rate.

Reference Rate Update

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY reference rate for Friday at 6.8157. This rate marks a stronger yuan than the previous fixing of 6.8203. However, it remained above the Reuters estimate of 6.7735.

USD/CNY Reference Metrics Level Friday PBoC central rate 6.8157 Previous day’s fix 6.8203 Reuters estimate 6.7735

PBoC Mandate and Objectives

The PBoC aims to maintain price stability and support economic growth. It also works to stabilize the exchange rate. Furthermore, the central bank promotes financial reforms and helps expand China’s financial markets.

Institutional Structure and Governance

The People’s Republic of China owns the PBoC. As a result, many analysts do not view it as an independent central bank. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) plays a major role in shaping policy direction. The CCP Committee Secretary receives nomination from the Chairman of the State Council. Currently, Pan Gongsheng serves as both governor and Party secretary.

Policy Instruments and Benchmark Rates

Unlike many Western central banks, the PBoC relies on a broad set of policy tools. These include the seven-day Reverse Repo Rate, the Medium-term Lending Facility, foreign exchange interventions, and changes to the Reserve Requirement Ratio.

The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) serves as China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes in the LPR affect borrowing costs, mortgage rates, and savings returns. In addition, LPR adjustments can influence the value and exchange rate of the Chinese yuan.

Role of Private Banks in China’s Financial System

China allows private banking, although the sector remains relatively small. At present, 19 private banks operate across the country. Among the largest are WeBank and MYbank, which receive backing from Tencent and Ant Group. According to The Straits Times, regulators opened the sector in 2014. Since then, fully private and domestically funded lenders have been able to operate alongside state-owned banks.