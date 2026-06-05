Micron Slips as Investors Reassess AI Chip Growth

Key Moments

Micron Technology shares fell 3.6% in pre-market trading to $960.24 amid sector-wide weakness in semiconductors.

Broadcom’s decision not to lift its $100 billion full-year AI semiconductor revenue target raised concerns about a potential slowdown in AI infrastructure spending.

Positive catalysts for Micron, including analyst upgrades and HBM4 certification for Nvidia’s Vera Rubin platform, were outweighed by valuation worries and negative sentiment from Broadcom’s outlook.

Pre-Market Pressure on Micron

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) traded sharply lower in pre-open action, with the stock down 3.6% at $960.24. The move came as investors reassessed the semiconductor space following Broadcom Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) fiscal Q2 2026 earnings release the prior evening.

Broadcom exceeded Wall Street projections on both revenue and earnings and issued third-quarter guidance that surpassed consensus expectations. However, CEO Hock Tan unsettled the market by declining to increase the company’s full-year AI semiconductor revenue goal of $100 billion. That stance raised concerns that the rapid expansion in AI infrastructure investment could be reaching a plateau, which would directly weigh on demand for high-bandwidth memory – Micron’s most profitable product category.

Analyst Actions and AI Product Developments

Analyst activity around Micron remained supportive despite the price weakness. Morgan Stanley lifted its price target on Micron from $520 to $1,050 the day before, pointing to ongoing DRAM supply tightness that it expects to persist for two to three years. On the same day as the pre-market decline, Bernstein began coverage of the stock with a Buy rating.

There were also constructive developments on the product front. During a visit to South Korea, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang confirmed that Micron, along with Samsung and SK Hynix, obtained HBM4 sample certification for the Vera Rubin AI platform. This milestone is viewed as a significant long-term positive for Micron’s positioning in next-generation AI memory solutions.

Even so, these positive drivers were not enough to offset the cautious tone rippling through the sector after Broadcom’s AI commentary. Some analysts also highlighted Micron’s elevated valuation ahead of its own earnings release scheduled for June 24, adding to the selling pressure.

Market Context and Sector-Wide Impact

The broader equity market backdrop was mixed. The S&P 500 gained +0.4% and the Dow Jones advanced +1.7%, while the NASDAQ slipped -0.1%. The NASDAQ decline reflected particular weakness in semiconductor names rather than a broad-based risk-off move.

Micron’s key memory competitors also came under pressure. SK Hynix and Samsung experienced selling in Asian trading, contributing to sharp declines in the KOSPI index. This reinforced the view that the downturn was centered on the semiconductor group and AI-related names, rather than the overall market.

Drivers of Micron’s Decline

The combination of factors weighed on Micron’s pre-market performance:

Driver Impact on Micron Broadcom’s unchanged $100 billion AI revenue target Stoked worries that AI infrastructure spending might be flattening, pressuring expectations for high-bandwidth memory demand. Rich pre-earnings valuation Prompted some analysts and investors to reassess risk-reward ahead of Micron’s June 24 earnings report. Sector-wide AI sentiment reset Contributed to broad selling in memory and AI-related semiconductor stocks, including Micron. HBM4 certification and analyst upgrades Provided long-term support but were insufficient to counter immediate macro and sector concerns.

Overall, today’s pre-market decline in Micron shares reflected a recalibration of investor expectations for AI-driven semiconductor demand. While company-specific developments – such as HBM4 sample certification and higher price targets – underlined a constructive long-term demand backdrop for memory in AI applications, they were overshadowed by Broadcom’s cautious AI revenue stance, stretched valuations, and a broader reset in AI spending assumptions across the chip sector.