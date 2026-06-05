Australian Dollar Eases Despite Hawkish RBA Stance

Key Moments

AUD/USD trades near 0.7120 in early Asian dealings on Friday as upside momentum fades.

Middle East tensions and uncertainty around US-Iran negotiations support demand for the US Dollar.

RBA Governor Michele Bullock reiterates a firm anti-inflation stance after lifting the cash rate to 4.35% earlier this year.

Australian Dollar Under Pressure Around 0.7120

The AUD/USD pair is trading close to 0.7120 in early Asian hours on Friday, with the Australian Dollar weakening against the US Dollar. The move comes amid a cautious market tone and continuing conflict in the Middle East, which is reinforcing support for the Greenback ahead of the release of the US May employment report later on Friday.

A correction was issued on June 5 at 03:25 GMT to clarify that the AUD/USD pair lost momentum to around 0.7120 during the early Asian session on Friday, rather than during the European session as previously stated.

Middle East Developments Bolster Safe-Haven Demand

Geopolitical risk in the Middle East remains in focus after Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated Wednesday that “no tangible progress” has been made in negotiations to end the Middle East war. He also noted that communication channels with Washington remain open but cautioned that any Israeli attack on Beirut, the Lebanese capital, as part of its campaign against Hezbollah, would lead to a “full-scale resumption” of the US-Iran conflict.

Market participants are watching US-Iran peace efforts closely. Heightened uncertainty or any indication of further escalation in the region is seen as potentially supportive for safe-haven assets such as the US Dollar, which could weigh on AUD/USD in the near term.

RBA Maintains Hawkish Tone on Inflation

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock maintained a hawkish stance in remarks delivered on Thursday. She underscored that the central bank remains firmly concentrated on reining in inflation, following three interest rate increases earlier this year that lifted the cash rate to 4.35%.

Bullock stressed that inflation remains elevated and reiterated the RBA’s commitment to its dual mandate, stating that the board will do what it considers necessary to achieve price stability and full employment.

Market Overview: AUD/USD Drivers

Factor Relevance to AUD/USD Spot level AUD/USD loses momentum around 0.7120 in early Asian trade on Friday. Geopolitics Ongoing Middle East conflict and stalled negotiations support safe-haven demand for USD. Monetary policy RBA has implemented three rate hikes this year, taking the cash rate to 4.35%, while signaling continued focus on inflation. Upcoming data US May employment report is awaited later on Friday, with potential implications for USD.

Australian Dollar FAQs

Key Drivers of the Australian Dollar

One of the primary influences on the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). As Australia is rich in natural resources, the price of its major export, Iron Ore, is another critical driver. Additional factors include the strength of the Chinese economy – Australia’s largest trading partner – as well as domestic inflation, economic growth, and the Trade Balance.

Overall market sentiment also plays a role. A risk-on environment, in which investors favor riskier assets, tends to be supportive for the AUD, whereas a risk-off backdrop encourages flows into safe-haven currencies and can pressure the Australian Dollar.

How RBA Policy Influences the AUD

The Reserve Bank of Australia shapes the value of the Australian Dollar primarily through its control of short-term interest rates, specifically the rate at which Australian banks lend to one another. This benchmark filters through to broader borrowing costs across the economy. The RBA’s main objective is to keep inflation within a 2-3% range by raising or lowering interest rates as needed.

When Australian interest rates are relatively high compared with those of other major central banks, the AUD tends to find support. Conversely, relatively low rates can weigh on the currency. The RBA can also employ quantitative easing or quantitative tightening to alter credit conditions, with asset purchases generally seen as AUD-negative and balance-sheet reduction typically regarded as AUD-positive.

Impact of the Chinese Economy on the AUD

Because China is Australia’s largest trading partner, the state of the Chinese economy exerts significant influence on the Australian Dollar. Strong Chinese growth usually leads to higher demand for Australian raw materials, goods, and services, which tends to lift demand for AUD and support its value.

When Chinese growth slows or falls short of expectations, demand for Australian exports may ease, which can pressure the AUD. Surprises – either positive or negative – in Chinese economic data therefore often translate quickly into moves in Australian Dollar pairs.

Role of Iron Ore Prices

Iron Ore is Australia’s biggest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as the main buyer. As a result, fluctuations in Iron Ore prices can directly affect the Australian Dollar. Rising Iron Ore prices generally coincide with increased demand for AUD, while falling prices can have the opposite effect.

Higher Iron Ore prices can also improve Australia’s Trade Balance, which is typically positive for the currency.

Trade Balance and the Australian Dollar

The Trade Balance – the difference between export revenues and import expenditures – is another important determinant of AUD performance. When Australia exports more than it imports, foreign buyers must obtain Australian Dollars to pay for those goods and services, which can strengthen the currency.

A sustained positive Trade Balance tends to support the AUD, whereas a negative balance can undermine it.