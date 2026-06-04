Swiss Franc Gains as Risk Mood Improves, USD/CHF Slows

Key Moments

USD/CHF trades around 0.7910 in Asian hours on Thursday, snapping a three-day advance.

Renewed Israel-Lebanon ceasefire and easing risk aversion weigh on the US Dollar, while strong May US labor data support expectations of higher-for-longer Fed rates.

SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel signals increased readiness to intervene against safe-haven driven Swiss Franc overvaluation pressures.

USD/CHF Retreats as Geopolitical Tensions Ease

USD/CHF is lower around 0.7910 during Asian trading on Thursday, halting a three-day winning streak. The pair is under pressure as the US Dollar (USD) softens amid reduced risk aversion following news that Israel and Lebanon on Wednesday agreed to renew a ceasefire.

According to the announcement, the renewed ceasefire would depend on a “complete cessation” of fire by Iran-backed Hezbollah. The agreement was released in a joint statement after US-led talks in Washington.

Israel and Lebanon, which do not maintain formal diplomatic relations, also agreed to establish several “pilot security zones” where the Lebanese armed forces “will take exclusive control of the territory to the exclusion of all non-state actors.”

Fed Expectations Support Underlying USD Tone

The downside in USD/CHF could be limited as the Greenback may find support from rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise interest rates this year. Stronger-than-expected US labor data for May, including ADP private payrolls and JOLTS job openings, have highlighted a resilient jobs market.

These releases have encouraged market participants to increase bets that the Fed will keep interest rates elevated for longer. Market expectations have shifted sharply as the war in Iran continues to disrupt energy markets, push up oil prices, and fuel inflation pressures. In response, traders are adopting a more hawkish stance, with the CME FedWatch Tool indicating a nearly 42% probability of a Fed rate hike in December.

SNB Stance on Franc Overvaluation and Intervention

Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel recently commented that the Swiss Franc’s real overvaluation is significantly less pronounced than its nominal overvaluation. He noted that the central bank has increased its readiness to intervene in the foreign exchange market to offset safe-haven driven appreciation pressures stemming from heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Market Drivers at a Glance

Factor Impact on USD/CHF Renewed Israel-Lebanon ceasefire Reduces risk aversion, supports CHF as safe-haven flows recalibrate and weigh on USD Strong May US labor data (ADP, JOLTS) Bolsters expectations of higher-for-longer Fed rates, offering potential support to USD War in Iran, higher oil prices, inflation concerns Shifts market pricing toward a more hawkish Fed, with a nearly 42% December hike probability SNB intervention readiness Aims to counter excessive CHF strength driven by safe-haven demand

Swiss Franc: Structure, Role, and Key Influences

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency and ranks among the ten most actively traded currencies worldwide, with trading volumes far exceeding the size of the domestic economy. Its valuation is shaped by broad market sentiment, the underlying strength of the Swiss economy, and policy actions taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other elements.

From 2011 to 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The abrupt removal of this peg led to a more than 20% appreciation in the Franc, causing turmoil in financial markets. Although the peg is no longer in place, CHF movements remain closely tied to the Euro given Switzerland’s high economic dependence on the neighboring Eurozone.

Why the Swiss Franc Is Seen as a Safe Haven

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is widely regarded as a safe-haven asset that investors tend to seek in periods of market stress. This perception stems from Switzerland’s stable economy, robust export sector, substantial central bank reserves, and long-standing policy of political neutrality in global conflicts. In turbulent environments, these attributes often make CHF an attractive refuge, typically leading to Franc strength against currencies viewed as riskier.

SNB Policy and Macro Data as CHF Catalysts

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) holds monetary policy meetings four times a year – once per quarter – to set its policy stance. The SNB targets an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above this objective or projected to exceed it, the SNB tends to tighten policy by raising its policy rate. Higher rates are generally supportive of the Swiss Franc, as they increase yields and enhance Switzerland’s appeal to investors. Conversely, lower rates typically weigh on the currency.

Macroeconomic indicators in Switzerland are closely watched for their implications on CHF. While the Swiss economy is broadly stable, abrupt shifts in economic growth, inflation, the current account, or the SNB’s currency reserves can trigger moves in the Franc. Strong growth, low unemployment, and high confidence tend to support CHF, while signs of weakening momentum usually undermine it.

Interaction with Eurozone Policy and Economic Conditions

As a small, open economy, Switzerland is highly reliant on the health of neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s primary economic partner and a crucial political ally. As a result, macroeconomic stability and monetary policy decisions in the Eurozone are of central importance for Switzerland and, by extension, the Swiss Franc.

Given this deep interdependence, some models indicate that the correlation between the Euro (EUR) and CHF is more than 90%, implying a near-perfect relationship between the two currencies’ performance.