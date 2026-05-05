Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Spot Silver stages rebound after over 3% slide

Spot Silver stages rebound after over 3% slide

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated:

Spot Silver rebounded after a steep loss recorded on Monday, but elevated oil prices kept inflation concerns alive and reinforced expectations of more hawkish central bank policy settings.

The uneasy ceasefire between the United States and Iran is under severe strain following a sharp flare-up of violence in the Persian Gulf on Monday.

According to a Reuters report, the US military destroyed six ‌Iranian ⁠small boats and intercepted Iranian cruise missiles and drones, as Tehran aimed to thwart a new US naval effort to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The UAE reported a fire at the oil port of Fujairah, which it said followed Iranian missile and drone strikes.

US President Donald Trump warned that Iran would be “blown off the face of the earth” if it targets American vessels accompanying ships through the strategic waterway, under a new initiative named “Project Freedom”.

The US Dollar extended a pullback from a 2-week low, while Brent prices held above $113 per barrel.

Elevated energy costs have added to global inflation expectations and kept central bank policy makers wary of adopting a more dovish stance. In turn, the reduced probability of near-term interest rate cuts by central banks weighed on non-interest-bearing Silver.

Traders have largely priced out Fed interest rate cuts for 2026.

Spot Silver was last up 1.26% on the day to trade at $73.65 per troy ounce.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.5357-1.5448. The pair closed at 1.5421, ticking up 0.03% on a daily basis. The daily low has been the lowest level since October 30th, when the cross registered a low of 1.5302.At 8:35 […]
  • USD/CAD Hits Lowest Level in Over a Year on CAD StrengthUSD/CAD Hits Lowest Level in Over a Year on CAD Strength Key Moments USD/CAD trades near 1.3500, down about 0.40%, marking its weakest level since October 2024. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbs to $65.90 per barrel, its highest level since September 26, rising more than 4% […]
  • GBP/NOK extends pullback from 1 1/2-week highGBP/NOK extends pullback from 1 1/2-week high The GBP/NOK currency pair extended a pullback from a 1 1/2-week high of 13.2944 on Monday, after Norwegian GDP data and as renewed expectations of a Bank of England rate cut mounted pressure on the Pound.The Bank of England left its […]
  • GBP/JPY Edges Lower on UK Political UncertaintyGBP/JPY Edges Lower on UK Political Uncertainty Key Moments GBP/JPY trades near 212.00 on Tuesday, down almost 0.70% amid renewed UK political uncertainty. The Yen gains support from Japan’s decisive election outcome and ongoing official warnings on sharp currency moves. […]
  • Morgan Stanley shares close lower on Wednesday, bank raises salary for institutional securities analystsMorgan Stanley shares close lower on Wednesday, bank raises salary for institutional securities analysts Morgan Stanley (MS) has raised salaries for starting analysts in its institutional securities division. It has been the latest major bank to increase pay as demand for entry-level workers remains high.According to a report by Business […]
  • AUD/USD edges lower, nearing five-week lowsAUD/USD edges lower, nearing five-week lows Australian dollar traded lower against its US counterpart on Monday, nearing the lowest point in five weeks, despite the upbeat industrial production data out of China released during the weekend while Australian home lending increased in […]