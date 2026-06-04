Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Polish Zloty Flat as Central Bank Signals Long Pause

Polish Zloty Flat as Central Bank Signals Long Pause

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • The National Bank of Poland governor delivered a dovish message following a downside inflation surprise.
  • Policy rates are seen on hold, with potential hikes only if oil prices rise sharply or fuel price caps are removed.
  • The zloty has remained confined to a 4.225-4.265 range against the euro, with limited directional drivers.

NBP Maintains Cautious Policy Stance

ING analyst Frantisek Taborsky reports that the governor of the National Bank of Poland adopted a cautious and dovish approach after inflation data came in below expectations. The governor indicated that, in the current environment, there is no immediate justification for increasing interest rates.

At the same time, the governor did not fully close the door on future tightening. The assessment is that higher policy rates could come back into consideration if there is a significant rise in oil prices or if the government decides to remove existing fuel price caps.

Reasons for a Wait-and-See Approach

Taborsky notes that the central bank is drawing support for its patient stance from slow wage growth and a stable foreign exchange backdrop. These factors are viewed as reducing the urgency for any policy adjustments.

On this basis, ING’s baseline expectation is that interest rates will remain unchanged for an extended period, with no imminent shift in the policy trajectory.

Zloty Holds Within Tight Trading Band

Against this policy backdrop, the Polish zloty has shown limited volatility. According to Taborsky, the currency has experienced less pressure to weaken but continues to trade within a narrow range of 4.225-4.265 versus the euro.

With no strong new narrative emerging, the zloty has lacked a clear directional impulse and remains anchored within this band.

Indicator / MetricComment
NBP policy stanceDovish, with no immediate need for rate hikes
Rate hike triggersPossible if oil prices rise or fuel price caps are lifted
EUR/PLN range4.225-4.265, with limited directional momentum
Key supporting factorsSlow wage growth and stable FX
Baseline rate outlookNo change in rates for a longer period

Unchanged Outlook from ING

Summarizing the view, Taborsky highlights that the combination of subdued inflation, moderate wage dynamics, and a steady currency supports a prolonged pause in monetary policy. The expectation remains that the National Bank of Poland will keep rates on hold for a longer period, barring a shock from energy markets or domestic fuel policy.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News