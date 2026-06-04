Polish Zloty Flat as Central Bank Signals Long Pause

Key Moments

The National Bank of Poland governor delivered a dovish message following a downside inflation surprise.

Policy rates are seen on hold, with potential hikes only if oil prices rise sharply or fuel price caps are removed.

The zloty has remained confined to a 4.225-4.265 range against the euro, with limited directional drivers.

NBP Maintains Cautious Policy Stance

ING analyst Frantisek Taborsky reports that the governor of the National Bank of Poland adopted a cautious and dovish approach after inflation data came in below expectations. The governor indicated that, in the current environment, there is no immediate justification for increasing interest rates.

At the same time, the governor did not fully close the door on future tightening. The assessment is that higher policy rates could come back into consideration if there is a significant rise in oil prices or if the government decides to remove existing fuel price caps.

Reasons for a Wait-and-See Approach

Taborsky notes that the central bank is drawing support for its patient stance from slow wage growth and a stable foreign exchange backdrop. These factors are viewed as reducing the urgency for any policy adjustments.

On this basis, ING’s baseline expectation is that interest rates will remain unchanged for an extended period, with no imminent shift in the policy trajectory.

Zloty Holds Within Tight Trading Band

Against this policy backdrop, the Polish zloty has shown limited volatility. According to Taborsky, the currency has experienced less pressure to weaken but continues to trade within a narrow range of 4.225-4.265 versus the euro.

With no strong new narrative emerging, the zloty has lacked a clear directional impulse and remains anchored within this band.

Indicator / Metric Comment NBP policy stance Dovish, with no immediate need for rate hikes Rate hike triggers Possible if oil prices rise or fuel price caps are lifted EUR/PLN range 4.225-4.265, with limited directional momentum Key supporting factors Slow wage growth and stable FX Baseline rate outlook No change in rates for a longer period

Unchanged Outlook from ING

Summarizing the view, Taborsky highlights that the combination of subdued inflation, moderate wage dynamics, and a steady currency supports a prolonged pause in monetary policy. The expectation remains that the National Bank of Poland will keep rates on hold for a longer period, barring a shock from energy markets or domestic fuel policy.