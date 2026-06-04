Coca-Cola Adjusts Pricing as Demand and Risks Weigh

Key Moments

CFO John Murphy highlighted uneven demand across income tiers and outlined Coca‑Cola’s focus on balancing affordability with brand appeal.

The company is closely monitoring ongoing Middle East uncertainty, with Murphy warning it will remain a key risk topic into 2027.

Coca‑Cola shares were up about 1.5% in premarket trading as Murphy detailed consumer pressures and the firm’s strategic response.

Company Strategy Amid Shifting Consumer Behavior

Coca‑Cola CFO John Murphy said the company is refining how it positions its beverages to ensure they remain both affordable and attractive, as consumer demand continues to differ markedly across income brackets. Speaking at an industry gathering on Thursday, he noted that the company is actively adjusting its approach in response to these divergent trends.

The beverages producer, which raised its full-year profit outlook in April, is focused on maintaining relevance with a broad spectrum of consumers. Murphy emphasized that some groups are feeling more financial strain than others, which is shaping how they make purchasing decisions in the beverage aisle.

Packaging and Pricing Tactics to Serve Multiple Segments

Coca‑Cola is deploying a wide range of package sizes, product formats, and price tiers to better match consumers’ varying spending power. The strategy spans lower-cost, smaller, single-serve products through to larger and premium offerings.

This mix is designed to retain appeal among budget-conscious shoppers while still offering higher-end choices to consumers willing and able to spend more. The goal, Murphy indicated, is to keep the brand accessible even as financial pressures mount for parts of the customer base.

Strategic Lever Examples Mentioned Intended Consumer Impact Pack sizes Smaller single-serve options, larger offerings Offer lower entry prices and value packs Formats Varied product types and presentations Appeal to different usage occasions and preferences Price points From low-cost to premium Serve both budget-conscious and premium-seeking consumers

Consumer Resilience Seen as Uneven

Recent updates from large U.S. retailers indicate that shoppers have remained resilient yet more discerning in how they spend. Murphy aligned with that assessment, pointing out that consumers are becoming increasingly selective as they contend with tighter budgets.

He argued that the widely used description of the consumer as “resilient” requires nuance. According to Murphy, certain parts of Coca‑Cola’s customer base are facing particular stress, especially those with annual incomes in the $50,000 to $60,000 range. He underscored that the company must decide “to stay relevant with them or not” as those segments grapple with limited purchasing power.

Murphy stated, “The math is pretty obvious. It doesn’t work… they just don’t have the purchasing power,” highlighting the financial squeeze on these households.

Geopolitical Uncertainty and Middle East Exposure

Murphy also addressed the operational impact of geopolitical developments, noting that Coca‑Cola is handling the disruption arising from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran “not perfectly well, but without fear, without trepidation.”

He cautioned that the trajectory of the situation in the Middle East remains uncertain. “The outlook… of the Middle East situation is still not clear,” he told investors at the Deutsche Bank consumer conference in Paris, adding that it “is going to be a topic on all of our agenda as we go into 2027.”

Rising fuel costs linked to the Iran conflict, combined with persistent inflation, are weighing on consumer budgets and contributing to the selective spending patterns noted by retailers and echoed by Murphy.

Market Reaction

As Murphy discussed Coca‑Cola’s positioning and the challenges faced by parts of its customer base, shares of the company traded about 1.5% higher in premarket activity.