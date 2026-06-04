Brazilian Real Pulls Back on Rate Expectation Shift

Key Moments

ING’s Chris Turner sees USD/BRL potentially moving toward 5.14 amid a stronger US Dollar and domestic political and trade headwinds.

Short-dated Brazilian rates have been selling off since late last week, with BRL now seen as aligning more closely with domestic rate market repricing.

Despite the correction, BRL dips are expected to attract support due to Brazil’s high yields and its position as a net energy exporter.

Market Context and ING’s View on USD/BRL

ING’s Chris Turner highlights that the Brazilian Real is under pressure as USD/BRL may advance toward 5.14, reflecting a firmer US Dollar combined with emerging political and trade concerns in Brazil. He connects the recent weakness in BRL to ongoing adjustments in domestic interest rate expectations.

Headwinds from US Rates and Dollar Strength

According to Turner, the current backdrop of higher US rates and a stronger Dollar is increasingly weighing on some of the most widely held emerging-market positions, including the Brazilian Real carry trade.

He notes that, in addition to global forces, local dynamics are also at play. Turner points to developments in Brazilian politics, where President Lula’s approval ratings continue to widen over Flavio Bolsonaro, as well as renewed concerns about potential 25% US tariffs on Brazil.

Brazilian Real Aligns with Domestic Rate Market

Turner observes that recent BRL moves appear to reflect a catch-up with the local interest rate market. He cites the behavior of short-dated rates, which have been selling off since late last week, as evidence that the foreign exchange market is now better aligned with domestic rate repricing.

Prospects for Support on BRL Dips

Despite the current correction, Turner does not anticipate a sustained, disorderly selloff, absent a dramatic move higher in US yields and the Dollar. He states:

“Barring a massive spike in US yields and the dollar, which is not our baseline scenario, we expect the BRL to find good support on any dips given its high yield and net energy exporter status. Maybe the correction to 5.14 will be sufficient.”

Repricing of BACEN Policy Path

Turner contrasts the market’s earlier expectations for Brazil’s central bank (BACEN) policy path with current pricing. At the start of the year, the market had anticipated BACEN’s policy rate would be lowered to 12.50% from a starting point of 15.00%. That outlook has shifted, and investors are now considering that the next move from BACEN, from a current policy rate of 14.50%, could be an increase.

Key Rate and FX Levels Referenced