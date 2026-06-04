The AUD/SEK currency pair pulled back from a 2-week high of 6.7165 on Thursday, as the Krone received a boost after the latest Swedish CPI figures.

Sweden’s annual consumer inflation has picked up to its highest level since October 2025 in May, flash data showed. Consumer prices rose 0.8% year-on-year in May, rebounding from a 0.1% drop in April and exceeding the market forecast of a 0.5% rise.

Sweden’s consumer price index with a fixed interest rate (CPIF), Riksbank’s target variable for inflation, went up 1.5% year-on-year in May, again surpassing expectations of a 1.3% increase.

The numbers aligned with the view Riksbank policy makers will likely consider a rate hike after the central bank had recently adopted a more hawkish stance at its previous policy meeting.

Meanwhile, in Australia, data by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that the country’s trade balance had returned to a monthly surplus of $1,791 million in April.

The result followed a deficit of $1,024 million in the prior reading, which had been revised from $1,841 million.

The shift back into surplus was supported by a rebound in exports. Australia’s exports rose 7.2% MoM in April, reversing a 2.5% decline recorded a month earlier.

On the import side, growth moderated, with imports increasing 0.8% MoM in April after a 12.2% gain in March.

A stronger trade balance can reflect solid export demand or underlying economic resilience. Such outcomes may encourage expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia will either raise interest rates or keep restrictive policy settings.

The AUD/SEK currency pair was last down 0.25% on the day to trade at 6.6875.