WTI Crude Steadies Near 1-Month Low as Technicals Weaken

Key Moments:

WTI trades around $87.00 in the Asian session, extending a three-day losing streak and hovering near a one-month low.

Reports of a 60-day extension to the US-Iran ceasefire weigh on prices amid hopes for improved traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

WTI remains below its 50-day SMA and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the post-Iran war rally, reinforcing a short-term bearish outlook.

Market Overview

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark US crude oil contract, continues to trade under pressure for a third consecutive session on Friday. During Asian hours, prices hover near the $87.00 level, staying close to the one-month low reached in the prior session.

Sentiment toward crude is being hit by reports that the United States and Iran have agreed to prolong the existing ceasefire by 60 days. These developments are raising expectations that shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz could resume more smoothly, easing fears of what had been described as the largest supply disruption in history. This shift in perceived risk is acting as a significant drag on oil prices.

However, tensions between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear program have not been resolved. The persistence of these disagreements limits optimism about a broader peace agreement and provides some support to prices, preventing a more pronounced selloff in the so-called black liquid.

Technical Outlook: Bias Tilts Bearish

From a technical standpoint, WTI remains tilted to the downside in the near term. The repeated inability to sustain gains around the $106.00 area, combined with this week’s clean break below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), has shifted the balance of risks lower.

The contract is now trading below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the advance that followed the Iran war. The market’s apparent acceptance of prices under this retracement level strengthens the negative technical picture and supports expectations for an ongoing pullback, extending the weakness seen over roughly the past two weeks.

Momentum Indicators and Key Levels

Momentum studies are aligned with the bearish tone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits near 40, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram is in negative territory. Together, these indicators point more toward fading upside momentum than toward an imminent rebound.

On the downside, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $82.75 is identified as the first notable support level. A clear move below this threshold would likely signal room for a deeper correction within the current bearish phase.

On the topside, initial resistance is seen at the reclaimed 50.0% Fibonacci retracement, located at $88.56. Above this, a more substantial resistance band is clustered between the 38.2% retracement at $94.36 and the 50-day SMA at $94.91. The next upside technical barrier sits at the 23.6% retracement level at $101.55.

Level Type Price Immediate support Fibonacci 61.8% retracement $82.75 Nearby resistance Fibonacci 50.0% retracement $88.56 Resistance zone Fibonacci 38.2% retracement / 50-day SMA $94.36 – $94.91 Higher resistance Fibonacci 23.6% retracement $101.55

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Understanding WTI Crude Oil

WTI Oil is a grade of crude oil traded on international markets. The name stands for West Texas Intermediate and refers to one of the three major benchmarks globally, alongside Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is classified as “light” and “sweet” due to its relatively low gravity and low sulfur content, characteristics that make it easier to refine.

WTI is produced in the United States and transported and stored through the Cushing hub, often described as “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World.” Because of its quality and liquidity, WTI serves as a key benchmark for the broader oil market, and its price is widely reported in financial media.

Key Drivers of WTI Prices

As with other assets, WTI prices are primarily shaped by supply and demand dynamics. Strong global growth can support demand for crude, while weaker economic conditions can dampen consumption. Political instability, conflict, and sanctions may interrupt supply flows and influence prices.

Decisions made by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a group of major oil-producing states, are also critical in setting the tone for prices. In addition, the value of the US Dollar plays a role because oil is mostly transacted in dollars. A softer US Dollar can make crude purchases cheaper for holders of other currencies, and a stronger dollar can have the opposite effect.

Impact of Inventory Data

Weekly inventory releases from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) can move WTI prices. Changes in stocks provide insight into shifts in supply and demand. Declining inventories typically signal stronger demand or tighter supply and can support higher prices. Rising inventories suggest the reverse and can weigh on prices.

The API issues its report on Tuesdays, followed by the EIA on Wednesdays. The two sets of data tend to be similar, with results falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA figures are generally considered more robust because they come from a government agency.

OPEC’s Role in the Oil Market

OPEC, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, consists of 12 oil-producing nations that coordinate production policies. The group meets twice a year to set output quotas for its members, decisions that often influence WTI pricing.

When OPEC opts to cut production quotas, supply to the market can tighten and push prices higher. Conversely, raising production targets can increase supply and exert downward pressure on prices. OPEC+ refers to an expanded alliance that includes ten additional oil-producing countries that are not part of OPEC, with Russia being the most prominent among them.