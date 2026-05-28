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Home » Stock Market News » Chevron Advances Greek Offshore Gas Deal After Stake Filing

Chevron Advances Greek Offshore Gas Deal After Stake Filing

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
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Key Moments

  • Chevron has submitted an official request to acquire a 70% stake in an offshore block southwest of Greece from Helleniq Energy.
  • Upon approval, Chevron would operate Block 2 in the southwest of the Ionian Sea, with Helleniq Energy retaining a 30% interest.
  • The Greek energy ministry is considering extending the timeframe for Chevron and Helleniq to assess completed seismic data before any decision on exploratory drilling.

Chevron Seeks Control of Offshore Block

ATHENS, May 28 (Reuters) – The Greek energy ministry said on Thursday that U.S. oil major Chevron has lodged a formal request to acquire a 70% holding in an offshore exploration block southwest of Greece from Helleniq Energy. The proposed transaction would deepen the United States’ involvement in hydrocarbon activity in the Mediterranean region.

Operatorship and Ownership Structure of Block 2

According to the ministry’s statement, once the request is cleared, Chevron will assume the role of operator of Block 2 in the southwest area of the Ionian Sea and will oversee gas exploration efforts in the block. Helleniq Energy is expected to maintain a 30% interest in the license.

AssetLocationStakeholderProposed InterestRole
Block 2Southwest of the Ionian Sea, offshore GreeceChevron70%Proposed operator
Block 2Southwest of the Ionian Sea, offshore GreeceHelleniq Energy30%Non-operating partner (post-approval)

Extended Evaluation Period Under Consideration

The ministry added that Greece is weighing whether to grant Chevron and Helleniq additional time to review and interpret seismic survey data that have already been completed for the offshore area. Any future decision on whether to proceed with exploratory drilling in Block 2 will follow this evaluation period, the ministry said.

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