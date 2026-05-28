Best Buy Soars After Strong Quarter and Upbeat Outlook

Key Moments

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) jumped +10.4% in pre-market trading after reporting fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue that exceeded analyst expectations.

Comparable sales increased 2.0%, adjusted diluted EPS rose 11% to $1.28, and the company reaffirmed its FY27 adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $6.30 to $6.60.

Management highlighted strong early Q2 trends, with May comparable sales up high single digits month-to-date and a projection of approximately 1.0% comparable sales growth for Q2.

Robust Q1 Results Drive Sharp Pre-Market Rally

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) surged +10.4% in pre-open trading after the consumer electronics retailer released fiscal first-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street expectations on both the top and bottom lines. The company reported a 2.0% increase in comparable sales, while adjusted diluted earnings per share climbed 11% to $1.28.

Alongside the quarterly results, Best Buy reiterated its full-year FY27 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range of $6.30 to $6.60. The reaffirmed outlook, combined with the stronger-than-expected start to the fiscal year, helped fuel the sharp pre-market move in the stock.

Category Performance and Margin Expansion

From a category perspective, the main contributors to comparable sales growth were gaming, computing, and mobile phones. These areas had previously come under pressure in earlier quarters, making the rebound a notable shift in the sales mix.

CEO Corie Barry emphasized that performance was broad-based across the business and highlighted improvements in profitability. She stated: “Today we are pleased to report better-than-expected results for the first quarter. Our comparable sales grew 2% versus last year, higher than our outlook, with positive comps across the majority of our major product categories and strong performance in our Best Buy Ads and Marketplace initiatives. We also drove operating income rate expansion and EPS growth.”

Metric Result Commentary Pre-market share move +10.4% Reaction to Q1 earnings and guidance Comparable sales +2.0% Exceeded internal and external expectations Adjusted diluted EPS (Q1) $1.28 Up 11% year-over-year FY27 adjusted diluted EPS guidance $6.30 – $6.60 Guidance reiterated Projected Q2 comparable sales growth Approximately 1.0% CFO outlook

Guidance and Early Q2 Momentum

CFO Matt Bilunas underscored that the company is maintaining its full-year guidance and pointed to a solid start for the second quarter. He noted that “comparable sales have started strong in May, with month-to-date growth up high single digits,” and projected approximately 1.0% comparable sales growth for Q2.

The combination of a double beat on earnings and revenue, a 2.0% comparable sales recovery that surpassed internal and external forecasts, and encouraging early Q2 data contributed to a constructive outlook from management. The maintained full-year guidance added another layer of confidence for investors assessing the trajectory of the business.

Leadership Transition Adds Strategic Catalyst

The earnings report was accompanied by an ongoing leadership transition. Best Buy’s Board of Directors previously chose Jason Bonfig, currently serving as Chief Customer, Product and Fulfillment Officer, to take over as CEO. Corie Barry is scheduled to step down at the end of Q3 on October 31.

The recent appointment of Bonfig as the next CEO comes as part of Best Buy’s broader efforts to increase sales and accelerate its business. The Q1 results arrived just over a month after his selection, providing investors with both improved near-term financial performance and a forward-looking strategic shift in leadership.

Move Driven by Company-Specific Factors, Not Market Tailwinds

The sharp pre-market rally in BBY occurred against a largely flat broader U.S. equity backdrop. In pre-market trading, the S&P 500 was up 0.02%, the Dow Jones was higher by 0.36%, and the NASDAQ gained 0.07%. These modest index moves highlighted that Best Buy’s stock reaction was driven almost entirely by the company’s own news flow rather than broad market momentum.

Collectively, the strong quarterly performance, better-than-expected comparable sales, reinforced full-year guidance, and leadership transition narrative lifted Best Buy shares significantly off recent lows and reshaped investor sentiment around the retailer’s near-term and longer-term prospects.