Bath & Body Works Rallies on Beat Earnings, Steady Outlook

Key Moments

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) delivered a Q1 2026 “double beat” and reaffirmed full-year guidance despite another year-over-year sales decline.

In-store revenue of $1.1 billion in the United States and Canada fell 4.3% year over year, while online sales of $246 million were down about 1.5%.

The new Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) partnership helped lift International and Other revenue to $70 million, up 9% year over year.

Market Reaction to Q1 2026 Results

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) reported another quarter of declining sales in its Q1 2026 earnings release, yet the stock surged as investors responded positively to stronger-than-expected results and steady guidance.

The company posted a “double beat” on its quarterly metrics and reiterated its full-year outlook, which fueled a sharp move in the shares. BBWI climbed more than 16% in early trading following the announcement and finished the session up about 10%. Trading volume was roughly double the stock’s typical daily activity.

Fundamentally, the quarter reflected a familiar pattern that had previously weighed on sentiment: lower year-over-year revenue, led by weakness in same-store performance. The market’s upbeat reaction, however, suggests investors may now see those headwinds as largely reflected in the share price.

Sales Mix: Stores Still Dominate, But Omnichannel Matters

In Q1, Bath & Body Works generated 77% of its revenue from in-store activity in the United States and Canada, a figure that includes buy-online-pick-up-in-store (BOPIS) transactions. That share translated into $1.1 billion in revenue from stores, a decline of 4.3% compared with the same period a year earlier.

Online sales provided a smaller, but slightly more resilient, contribution. Digital channels produced $246 million in revenue during the quarter, down about 1.5% year over year.

BOPIS plays a nuanced role in how the company reports those figures. Approximately 20% of online demand is fulfilled through BOPIS, yet these transactions are recorded as store net sales. As a result, BOPIS is embedded within the in-store revenue line even though it begins as digital demand.

The company positions BOPIS as a core element of its “Win in the Marketplace” pillar, aimed at making the brand accessible “anytime and anywhere.” Management highlights that roughly one-fifth of digital orders being fulfilled in-store supports several objectives: driving foot traffic, lowering shipping costs, and encouraging incremental purchases once customers are in the store.

Management also pointed to the impact of a change in its free shipping policy. During the quarter, Bath & Body Works reduced the minimum order threshold for free shipping from $100 to $50. After adjusting performance for this change, digital and store channels performed comparably, reinforcing the view that the broader omnichannel strategy is gaining traction.

Channel Q1 2026 Revenue Year-over-Year Change Notes U.S. & Canada Stores (incl. BOPIS) $1.1 billion -4.3% Represents 77% of total revenue Online $246 million Down about 1.5% About 20% of online demand fulfilled via BOPIS, booked as store sales International and Other $70 million +9% YOY Boosted by new Amazon partnership

International and “Other”: Early Impact of the Amazon Partnership

The company’s third revenue category, International and Other, was a smaller piece of the overall mix but delivered growth. This segment produced $70 million in revenue in the quarter, an increase of 9% year over year.

A key driver of that growth was the recently launched partnership with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), which began in February 2026. Consumers are now able to purchase Bath & Body Works products directly on Amazon.com.

The structure of the arrangement is important for interpreting the reported numbers. Bath & Body Works recognizes only wholesale revenue – the amount Amazon pays the company – rather than the full retail price paid by end customers. As CFO Boratto emphasized, they “do not record full retail sales as revenue.” The company applies the same accounting approach it would use when supplying retailers such as Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) or Target (NYSE: TGT), underscoring that this initiative is framed as a distribution strategy, not a direct digital channel. Consequently, sales flowing through Amazon do not appear in Bath & Body Works’ own direct channel revenue.

Even under that wholesale model, management is highlighting strong week-over-week sales trends from Amazon. On the earnings call, leadership cautioned that investors should be patient when sizing the near-term contribution. Expanded distribution, including Amazon and other partners, is expected to add about $50 million within the company’s full-year 2026 revenue outlook. That figure is small relative to the projected $7.3 billion in total revenue, but CEO Daniel Heaf described the Amazon rollout as being in the early stages and indicated he expects it to have a “meaningful financial impact” as the channel scales. This leaves potential room for upward revisions if momentum continues to build.

Technical Backdrop and Price Target Context

The post-earnings spike has carried BBWI shares close to the current consensus price target of $21.21. Even if the stock were to meet that target, it would still sit in the middle of its 52-week trading range, leaving open the possibility of additional upside if fundamentals or sentiment improve further.

From a technical perspective, the rally halted the stock’s recent decline and effectively removed the 52-week low set in November 2025 as an immediate risk level. For some investors, that stabilization may be a constructive signal to begin establishing or increasing positions, depending on individual risk tolerance and time horizon.

Valuation, Income Profile, and Investor Perception

With concerns about ongoing sales declines potentially easing, attention is shifting to valuation. On this front, Bath & Body Works currently trades at around 6x forward earnings, which positions the stock at a marked discount relative to the S&P 500, to broader retail and secondary retail group averages, and to the company’s own historical valuation levels.

Income-oriented investors may also focus on the company’s dividend profile. Bath & Body Works offers a dividend yield of 4.1%, described as both attractive and stable. That yield stands well above the prevailing rate of inflation, even in a scenario where inflation remains persistent or edges higher.