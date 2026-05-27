Yen Holds Near Lows as Intervention Jitters, Iran Risk Build

Key Moments

USD/JPY trades slightly lower in Wednesday’s Asian session while hovering just below a nearly four-week high set the previous day.

Speculation over possible Japanese government intervention and hawkish remarks from BoJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino lend support to the Yen.

Geopolitical tensions involving Iran and the United States, alongside expectations for a potential Fed rate hike in 2026, help underpin the US Dollar.

USD/JPY Stays Near Multi-Week Peak Despite Mild Pullback

The USD/JPY pair is trading with a slight downside bias during the Asian session on Wednesday, yet remains close to the nearly four-week high reached in the prior session. The current backdrop, together with the absence of sustained selling pressure, suggests market participants are cautious about declaring a short-term top in the pair.

Intervention Speculation and BoJ Rhetoric Support the Yen

Market sentiment has turned more guarded amid growing expectations that Japanese authorities may once again intervene to support the domestic currency. At the same time, comments from Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino on Tuesday are offering additional backing to the Yen. Himino stated that the central bank ‌will consider the timing and pace of interest rate hikes with an eye on the fallout from the Middle East conflict. This combination of potential policy tightening and intervention talk is acting as a drag on USD/JPY.

Geopolitical Risks and Economic Concerns Temper Yen Strength

Despite these supportive factors, bullish momentum in the Yen appears restrained. Investors remain concerned that Japan’s economy could face significant pressure if disruptions to energy supplies from the Middle East persist. In the latest development, Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned renewed US attacks as a violation of a ceasefire that’s been in place since early April. Furthermore, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened to retaliate. These developments keep geopolitical risk elevated and help limit additional Yen gains.

Dollar Backed by Fed Expectations and Safe-Haven Demand

Alongside the US-Iran standoff, expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will interest hike rates in 2026 continue to support the US Dollar’s standing as the leading reserve currency. This backdrop is helping to cushion downside in USD/JPY. With no major economic releases influencing trading conditions, many participants appear inclined to wait for clear evidence of sustained selling before positioning for a more substantial corrective move lower in the pair.

USD/JPY – Current Context

Factor Impact on USD/JPY Proximity to nearly four-week high Encourages caution on calling a short-term top Intervention speculation in Japan Supports JPY and weighs on upside in the pair BoJ Deputy Governor Himino’s comments Hawkish tone helps underpin JPY Middle East and Iran-US tensions Raise geopolitical risk and complicate JPY’s safe-haven role Expectations of Fed rate hike in 2026 Strengthens USD and limits USD/JPY downside

Japanese Yen FAQs

What drives the Japanese Yen?

The Japanese Yen (JPY), one of the most actively traded currencies globally, is influenced by the health of Japan’s economy and, more specifically, by Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy decisions, the spread between Japanese and US bond yields, and overall risk appetite in financial markets, among other elements.

How does Bank of Japan policy affect the Yen?

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Why do yield differentials with US bonds matter for JPY?

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

What role does risk sentiment play for the Yen?

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.