Pound Holds Monthly High vs Yen as JPY Pressured by Risks

Key Moments

GBP/JPY traded around the 214.35-214.40 region on Wednesday, up 0.10% after a mild pullback from a fresh monthly high near 214.65-214.70.

Persistent weakness in the Japanese Yen amid Middle East-related economic concerns supported the cross despite hawkish BoJ commentary and intervention speculation.

Market expectations for the next BoE rate hike shifted to December following a UK CPI slowdown to 2.8% YoY in April, while UK political uncertainty limited aggressive GBP upside.

GBP/JPY Extends Recovery After Brief Consolidation

The GBP/JPY pair attracted fresh buying interest on Wednesday, recovering from the prior session’s modest retreat from the 214.65-214.70 band, which marked a new high for the month. During early European trading, the cross maintained slight intraday gains and was last seen fluctuating around the 214.35-214.40 zone, registering an advance of 0.10% on the day. The overall backdrop remained supportive of further appreciation in the pair.

A mild pullback in the US Dollar underpinned the British Pound, while persistent bearish sentiment toward the Japanese Yen continued to lend additional support to GBP/JPY. These dynamics reinforced a constructive short-term view on the cross.

Geopolitical Strains Weigh on the Yen

The Japanese Yen continued to lag its major peers as markets focused on economic risks linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and disruptions to energy supplies. JPY underperformance has been evident as investors assess the impact of constrained trade routes and elevated geopolitical uncertainty.

Shipping flows through the key Strait of Hormuz remained sharply lower amid Iranian restrictions and a US naval blockade of Iranian ports. At the same time, tensions between the US and Iran persisted over issues including Tehran’s nuclear program and control of the strategic waterway. This backdrop preserved a geopolitical risk premium and kept the Yen on the defensive, even in the face of expectations for a more hawkish stance from the Bank of Japan.

BoJ Signals Rate Hikes, But Intervention Talk Fails to Lift JPY

Comments from BoJ Deputy Governor Himino Ryozo on Tuesday highlighted that the central bank plans to continue raising its policy rate, with decisions guided by developments in economic activity, prices, and financial conditions. Despite this signal of further tightening, the Yen struggled to garner sustained support.

Market chatter about possible fresh action by Japanese authorities to bolster the domestic currency also did little to spark meaningful JPY buying. The lack of a strong reaction to either hawkish BoJ rhetoric or intervention speculation suggested that GBP/JPY still faced an upside bias, keeping the door open for additional gains in the cross.

BoE Rate Expectations Pushed Back as UK CPI Cools

On the UK side, traders reassessed the outlook for monetary policy following the latest inflation data. Expectations for the timing of the Bank of England’s next interest rate increase were pushed back to December after UK Consumer Price Inflation unexpectedly eased to an annual rate of 2.8% in April.

In parallel, domestic political turbulence and mounting calls for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign were seen as a potential headwind for the British Pound. These factors may discourage market participants from establishing more aggressive long positions in GBP and could act as a constraint on the upside in GBP/JPY, even as the broader setup favored continued strength in the cross.

Japanese Yen Performance Against Majors This Month

The following table presents this month’s percentage changes for the Japanese Yen against major currencies. Over the period shown, the Yen recorded its strongest performance versus the Canadian Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.75% 1.15% 1.77% 1.78% 0.73% 0.60% 0.48% EUR -0.75% 0.38% 0.96% 0.98% 0.00% -0.12% -0.30% GBP -1.15% -0.38% 0.58% 0.64% -0.40% -0.52% -0.69% JPY -1.77% -0.96% -0.58% 0.00% -1.03% -1.26% -1.33% CAD -1.78% -0.98% -0.64% -0.00% -1.04% -1.27% -1.30% AUD -0.73% 0.00% 0.40% 1.03% 1.04% -0.13% -0.30% NZD -0.60% 0.12% 0.52% 1.26% 1.27% 0.13% -0.17% CHF -0.48% 0.30% 0.69% 1.33% 1.30% 0.30% 0.17%

The heat map structure indicates percentage moves between each pair of major currencies. The base currency is taken from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. For example, selecting the Japanese Yen on the left and moving across to the US Dollar cell provides the percentage change for JPY (base)/USD (quote).