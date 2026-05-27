NZD Rises on RBNZ Stance as Geopolitics Cap Upside

Key Moments

NZD/USD rebounded after the RBNZ left rates unchanged but signaled a more hawkish policy outlook.

Persistent US-Iran tensions and expectations of a Fed rate hike have constrained further NZD/USD gains.

Traders turned attention to upcoming US PCE inflation data and preliminary GDP figures scheduled for Thursday.

RBNZ Decision Sparks NZD/USD Rebound

The NZD/USD pair attracted strong buying interest on Wednesday following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) latest policy announcement, erasing losses from the prior session that had driven the pair to an almost one-week low. Despite the sharp reaction, the exchange rate struggled to extend the advance and was contained near the 0.5880 area during the first half of the European session.

As anticipated by markets, the RBNZ kept the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 2.25% for a third straight meeting in May. However, the accompanying policy statement adopted a more hawkish tone, indicating that the OCR will likely need to rise both earlier and by a greater magnitude than projected in the February monetary policy statement. This shift in guidance delivered a solid intraday boost to the New Zealand Dollar.

Geopolitical Developments and USD Dynamics

At the same time, market participants remained cautiously optimistic about signs of progress in US-Iran diplomatic efforts. These developments eased some concerns over significant disruptions to energy supplies and contributed to a modest pullback in Crude Oil prices. The move in oil helped temper inflation worries and weighed on the US Dollar, providing additional support to NZD/USD.

That optimism, however, was tempered by unresolved disputes between the US and Iran over key issues, including Tehran’s nuclear program and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. These sticking points continued to limit confidence.

Moreover, US attacks on Iran have reduced expectations for a deal to end a three-month-old war, keeping geopolitical risk elevated. Against this backdrop, expectations that the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by the end of this year have acted to curb US Dollar weakness and created resistance for further NZD/USD gains. Given these cross-currents, analysts see merit in waiting for a clear break above the 200-period Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart before positioning for additional upside in the pair.

Data Calendar: Focus Shifts to US Inflation and Growth

Looking ahead, Wednesday’s US economic calendar did not feature any major releases, leaving the Dollar largely driven by new headlines related to the Middle East situation. Market attention is now turning to the upcoming US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index and the preliminary US Gross Domestic Product report due on Thursday. Both releases are expected to be important drivers for US Dollar price action and could inject fresh volatility into NZD/USD.

New Zealand Dollar Performance Against Majors

The table below details the intraday percentage changes of the New Zealand Dollar against major currencies, along with moves across the broader FX complex. According to the data, the New Zealand Dollar showed its strongest performance versus the Australian Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.11% 0.02% 0.03% 0.09% 0.43% -0.61% -0.05% EUR 0.11% 0.14% 0.15% 0.19% 0.50% -0.49% 0.06% GBP -0.02% -0.14% 0.00% 0.05% 0.37% -0.62% -0.07% JPY -0.03% -0.15% 0.00% 0.06% 0.38% -0.62% -0.06% CAD -0.09% -0.19% -0.05% -0.06% 0.33% -0.66% -0.12% AUD -0.43% -0.50% -0.37% -0.38% -0.33% -0.98% -0.41% NZD 0.61% 0.49% 0.62% 0.62% 0.66% 0.98% 0.55% CHF 0.05% -0.06% 0.07% 0.06% 0.12% 0.41% -0.55%

The heat map reads by taking the base currency from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, selecting the New Zealand Dollar as the base on the left and moving horizontally to the US Dollar column shows the percentage change for NZD (base)/USD (quote).