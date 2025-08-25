Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Gold holds near 2-week high as Powell opens pathway to rate cuts

Gold holds near 2-week high as Powell opens pathway to rate cuts

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: August 25, 2025

Spot Gold held in proximity to a 2-week peak of $3,378.83 on Monday, underpinned by increased expectations of US monetary policy easing.

Gold rose to its highest level since August 11th last Friday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a rate cut next month.

“There’s a decent level of support for gold around $3,350 over the near term, with Powell’s dovish hints allowing gold to carve out a prominent swing low on Friday,” City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“A sustained rally likely requires softer PCE inflation and weaker employment data going forward. But with inflation likely to remain elevated, gold’s gains could remain capped beyond the expected initial bounce.”

At the annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Powell hinted at a possible rate cut in September, as risks to the job market were rising. Yet, a decision was not set in stone, the Fed Chair noted.

Markets are now pricing in about an 87% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut in September.

Spot Gold was last down 0.10% on the day to trade at $3,367.70 per troy ounce.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News