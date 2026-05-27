Boston Scientific Slumps as Growth Outlook Cut

Key Moments

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) fell 10.3% in morning trading after management reduced full-year and Q2 organic growth guidance at a major investor conference.

New full-year organic growth guidance was set at 6.5%-8%, with Q2 organic growth targeted at 5%-7%, reflecting softness in EP, WATCHMAN, and Urology.

The stock touched an intraday low of $50.75, a new 52-week low, while major U.S. equity indices traded roughly flat.

Guidance Cut at Bernstein Conference Triggers Selloff

Boston Scientific stock dropped 10.3% in morning trading after executives used a presentation at Bernstein’s 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference to lower growth expectations, surprising investors who had anticipated that the bulk of the company’s growth slowdown had already been reflected in the share price.

CEO Mike Mahoney and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janar Sathananthan took part in a roughly 50-minute question-and-answer session at around 8:00 a.m. ET. During the discussion, management reduced full-year organic growth guidance to a range of 6.5%-8% and projected Q2 organic growth of just 5%-7%.

The company reported that WATCHMAN procedure volumes began to decline for the first time starting in February. Strong demand for concomitant procedures has been offset by a meaningful slowdown in standalone WATCHMAN cases, contributing to the more cautious outlook.

Analyst Sentiment Weakens as Targets Come Down

The commentary at the Bernstein conference added to an already weakening analyst sentiment backdrop. Daiwa had previously downgraded Boston Scientific from Outperform to Neutral and cut its price target to $60 from $83. BofA also reduced its price target to $68 from $105, while maintaining a Buy rating.

Management pointed to “unanticipated headwinds and changing business patterns,” highlighting particular softness in the electrophysiology (EP), WATCHMAN, and Urology businesses as the primary drivers behind the guidance revision. Key risks include potential competitive share losses in EP, hospital capacity and reimbursement shifts affecting WATCHMAN, and margin pressure linked to tariffs.

Firm Rating Action New Rating New Price Target Previous Price Target Daiwa Downgrade Neutral (from Outperform) $60 $83 BofA Price target cut Buy (unchanged) $68 $105

Stock Hits New 52-Week Low Amid Flat Broader Market

The broader equity market did little to cushion the blow. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ traded essentially unchanged, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was only slightly positive. Against that backdrop, BSX remained under distinct pressure.

The stock had already been sliding over the previous 30 days amid rising concern about slowing momentum in the electrophysiology and WATCHMAN segments. During the session, shares reached an intraday low of $50.75, marking a new 52-week low and highlighting the intensity of the selloff relative to the wider medical device group.

Guidance Reset Viewed as Headwind but Not a Structural Break

The sharp move lower reflected a combination of factors: a real-time guidance cut at a widely followed investor conference, a share price that had been in an extended downtrend, and multiple analyst price target reductions that reinforced the negative narrative.

On the company’s earnings call last month, CEO Mike Mahoney acknowledged the guidance change reflects “unanticipated headwinds and changing business patterns.” Despite the market reaction, most Wall Street analysts continue to hold positive long-term recommendations on the stock, characterizing the guidance reset as a recalibration rather than a signal of a fundamental break in the underlying business model.