Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) has strengthened its original iGaming content offering and production capabilities with the acquisition of innovative games developer ELK Studios.

Based in Stockholm, ELK Studios has a long history of producing carefully crafted games with ground-breaking mathematics, superb artwork and a mobile-first focus. Hit releases from this digital studio include Wild Toro II, Katmandu and Cygnus.

The acquisition is the latest in a string of targeted content-focused deals as Scientific Games Corp moves quickly to invest in and expand its presence in digital markets.

The addition of ELK Studios to Scientific Games’ in-house games portfolio is expected to further bolster its capacity for creating innovative, engaging iGaming content, while the company will be looking to take ELK Studios’ high-quality content into markets such as the United States and Canada.

“Acquiring ELK Studios demonstrates once again our commitment to make targeted, value enhancing investments designed to advance our cross-platform content capabilities,” Barry Cottle, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scientific Games, said in a statement.

“The ELK Studios team is packed with talent and enhances our existing in-house teams and capabilities. The highly synergistic combination of their top-ranked games and our leading OpenGaming ecosystem offers exciting distribution opportunities in the U.S. and Canada. I am thrilled to welcome them to our team,” the CEO added.