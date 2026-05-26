Rupee Gains as Oil Slips, Risks Still Weigh

Key Moments

The US dollar weakened as traders reacted to progress on a potential US-Iran agreement and shifting Federal Reserve expectations ahead of the June FOMC meeting.

The Indian Rupee strengthened in tandem with a drop in oil prices to monthly lows, reflecting its recent tight correlation with crude.

USD/INR remains in a broader bullish structure, with traders watching key trendlines across daily, 4-hour, and 1-hour charts for the next directional move.

Dollar Pressured by US-Iran Talks and Fed Repricing

The US dollar came under renewed selling pressure as markets focused on more constructive signals around potential progress in US-Iran negotiations. Reports of Qatari mediation contributing to an understanding on access to Iran’s frozen financial assets, along with a softer stance from Trump on the handling of enriched uranium, weighed on the greenback.

Previously, Trump had demanded that Iran’s enriched uranium be shipped to the United States. He later stated on Truth Social that “destruction in place under IAEA supervision, or transfer to a third country, would be acceptable.” This adjustment has been interpreted as reducing one of the key sticking points in the discussions.

The possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is now central for currency and commodity traders. With the June FOMC meeting approaching and after Fed official Waller’s remarks on Friday, markets are increasingly convinced that the Federal Reserve is set to drop its easing bias. If conditions remain unchanged, investors are bracing for a decision that could be more hawkish than previously anticipated, with the potential to ripple across global asset prices.

In the near term, a resolution leading to renewed traffic through the Strait and lower oil prices would likely put additional pressure on the dollar by reinforcing expectations for future rate cuts. However, if the Strait remains shut and oil prices stay elevated, the probability rises that the Fed could be compelled to consider rate hikes instead, supporting the US currency.

Rupee Benefits from Softer Oil but Structural Headwinds Persist

Improved sentiment around a possible US-Iran deal since late last week has extended into the Indian Rupee, helping the currency recoup earlier losses as crude prices dropped to monthly lows. This has been a significant tailwind, given the Rupee’s recent close relationship with oil price movements.

As long as developments on the US-Iran front continue in a favorable direction and crude prices remain under pressure, the INR is likely to stay supported. In contrast, a prolonged stalemate or any renewed escalation would likely weigh further on the Rupee and could push it toward new record lows against the dollar.

From a broader perspective, the Rupee remains in a structurally bearish trend versus the US dollar. This backdrop continues to attract dip buyers in USD/INR, who are expected to focus on key technical support zones as opportunities to extend the pair toward fresh highs.

USD/INR Daily Chart – Buyers Eye Trendline Support

On the daily timeframe, USD/INR is moving closer to a major ascending trendline located around the 95.50 level. This area is likely to be closely monitored by market participants.

Should spot reach this region, buyers are expected to step in, using the trendline as a reference point to define risk just below it while positioning for a possible move into new record highs. Sellers, by contrast, will be watching for a decisive break below this zone, which could open the way for downside extension toward the 94.00 area.

Timeframe Key Level Bias / Focus Daily 95.50 trendline Buyers watching for support; break lower targets 94.00 Daily 94.00 handle Sellers’ next downside objective if support fails

USD/INR 4-Hour Chart – Short-Term Downtrend in Play

On the 4-hour chart, a minor descending trendline is currently shaping the short-term bearish momentum in USD/INR. This trendline is acting as dynamic resistance.

Sellers are likely to continue using this line as a reference to lean into short positions, placing stops just above it to maintain a clearly defined risk profile while targeting further downside. Conversely, buyers will be looking for a clear break above this minor descending trendline as a trigger to scale into long positions, aiming for a push toward new all-time highs.

USD/INR 1-Hour Chart – Tactical Setups Along Major and Minor Trendlines

The 1-hour chart provides a more tactical lens on the same key structures. Market participants are likely to focus on confluences between the major trendline from the higher timeframes and the shorter-term descending line.

For buyers, potential long setups may emerge near the major trendline support or on a confirmed breakout above the minor downward trendline. Sellers, in turn, may look for short opportunities when price retests the minor descending trendline from below or, alternatively, if the pair breaks below the major trendline, suggesting a possible shift in the broader structure.

Macro Data Watch: US Consumer and Inflation Signals

The immediate macro focus for markets is today’s release of the US Consumer Confidence report, which could influence expectations for household demand and, by extension, the Fed’s policy trajectory.

Later in the week, attention will turn to Thursday’s US Jobless Claims data and the US PCE price index. These releases are likely to be scrutinized for additional clues on labor market conditions and inflation dynamics, both of which are critical inputs for the Federal Reserve’s policy stance and, consequently, for USD and USD/INR pricing.