US Futures Hold Firm as Deals, Earnings Move Premarket

Key Moments

U.S. equity index futures traded slightly higher, with Dow futures up 96 points, S&P 500 futures higher by 7 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures largely flat by 06:45 ET (10:45 GMT).

Take-Two Interactive, Workday, Estee Lauder, and quantum computing-linked stocks advanced in premarket trading on earnings, guidance, and deal-related headlines.

Denali Therapeutics dropped after it and partner Biogen decided to halt development of a Parkinson’s drug that failed a key mid-stage trial endpoint.

Futures Edge Up as Investors Track Iran War Negotiation Reports

U.S. stock futures traded modestly above the unchanged line on Friday, with traders closely watching media coverage of negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing war in Iran. Oil prices moved higher alongside the cautious risk sentiment.

By 06:45 ET (10:45 GMT), Dow futures were up 96 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures gained 7 points, or 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures were largely unchanged.

Premarket Leaders and Laggards

Several individual names showed notable moves in premarket U.S. trading, driven by earnings, guidance, sector news, and corporate developments.

Company Ticker/Segment Premarket Move (Qualitative) Key Driver Take-Two Interactive Software Video games Spiked higher Quarterly net bookings beat forecasts; November launch timing reaffirmed for “Grand Theft Auto VI” Workday Software Soared First-quarter results and guidance exceeded expectations during a challenging period for software stocks Zoom Communications Software/Communications Climbed about 8% Strong earnings and outlook Quantum computing-related names (D-Wave Quantum, GlobalFoundries, Rigetti Computing) Quantum/semiconductors Extended prior-session rally Follow-through after report of a $2 billion U.S. government award to IBM and others for quantum wafer facilities Estee Lauder Cosmetics Jumped Termination of discussions on a potential tie-up with Puig Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel Semiconductors Edged higher Stabilization after Nvidia’s 1.77% decline in the prior session post-earnings Deckers Outdoor Footwear/apparel Inched lower Quarterly sales rose, supported by Hoka brand strength, but shares eased Perpetua Resources Corp. Mining Rose CNBC report of a $2.9 billion loan from the U.S. Export-Import Bank Ross Stores Discount retail Advanced Earnings beat forecasts and the company raised comparable sales and full-year EPS guidance Denali Therapeutics Biotechnology Slumped Decision with Biogen to discontinue a Parkinson’s drug after a failed mid-stage study

Single-Stock Highlights

Tech and Software: Take-Two, Workday, Zoom, and Quantum Names

Take-Two Interactive Software shares jumped in premarket trading after the company reported quarterly net bookings that surpassed expectations and confirmed that the much-watched “Grand Theft Auto VI” remains on track for a November release.

Workday moved sharply higher after the software provider delivered first-quarter results that beat forecasts and issued guidance that investors viewed positively. The outlook came at a time when software stocks as a group have faced pressure linked to competition from advanced artificial intelligence models.

Zoom Communications advanced roughly 8% after the company released robust earnings and guidance.

Firms involved in quantum computing activities extended gains from the prior session. The move followed a report that the U.S. government had granted $2 billion to IBM and other companies to support the development of quantum wafer facilities. Among the names participating in the rally were D-Wave Quantum, GlobalFoundries, and Rigetti Computing.

Semiconductors: Nvidia and Peers Nudge Higher

Nvidia shares were slightly higher in premarket action. The stock was attempting to recover after falling 1.77% in the previous session in the wake of its most recent quarterly results. Other chipmakers, including Advanced Micro Devices and Intel, also traded in positive territory.

Consumer and Retail: Estee Lauder, Deckers, Ross Stores

Estee Lauder’s stock climbed after the U.S. cosmetics heavyweight and Spanish beauty company Puig said they had ended talks over a potential combination that would have created one of the largest beauty groups globally.

Deckers Outdoor slipped modestly even as the footwear company reported an increase in quarterly revenue, supported by strong demand for its Hoka shoe line.

Discount chain Ross Stores traded higher after it posted quarterly profit that exceeded expectations and raised both its comparable sales outlook and full-year earnings forecast.

Resources and Biotech: Perpetua Resources and Denali Therapeutics

Perpetua Resources Corp. gained after CNBC reported that the mining group had obtained a $2.9 billion loan from the U.S. Export-Import Bank.

Denali Therapeutics came under heavy pressure after the company and its partner Biogen announced they would discontinue development of their Parkinson’s disease candidate, following the drug’s failure to achieve the primary objective in a mid-stage clinical trial.