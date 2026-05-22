Key Moments

Silver (XAG/USD) trades at $75.93 per troy ounce, down 0.96% from $76.67 on Thursday, according to FXStreet data.

Silver prices have risen 6.82% since the beginning of the year.

The Gold/Silver ratio increased to 59.57 on Friday from 59.25 on Thursday.

Spot Silver Retreats but Holds Year-to-Date Gain

Silver prices (XAG/USD) declined on Friday, based on FXStreet data. The metal is quoted at $75.93 per troy ounce, a 0.96% drop compared with the $76.67 level recorded on Thursday.

Despite the latest pullback, silver remains higher for the year, having advanced 6.82% since the start of the year.

Current Silver Prices by Unit

The following table summarizes the latest silver price levels in U.S. dollars:

Unit measure Silver Price Today in USD Troy Ounce 75.93 1 Gram 2.44

Gold/Silver Ratio Edges Higher

The Gold/Silver ratio – which reflects how many ounces of silver are required to match the value of one ounce of gold – stood at 59.57 on Friday. This compares with a reading of 59.25 on Thursday, indicating a modest increase in the ratio.

Why Investors Look at Silver

Silver is a widely traded precious metal among investors and has historically served as both a store of value and a medium of exchange. While it tends to be less favored than gold, market participants may seek exposure to silver to diversify portfolios, to access its intrinsic value, or to potentially hedge during periods of elevated inflation.

Access to silver can be obtained through physical holdings, such as coins and bars, or via instruments like Exchange Traded Funds that track its price in international markets.

Key Drivers of Silver Prices

Silver prices can be influenced by numerous factors. Geopolitical stress or concerns about a deep recession can support silver due to its safe-haven characteristics, although typically to a lesser degree than gold. As silver does not provide yield, it tends to be more attractive when interest rates are lower.

Because silver is priced in U.S. dollars (XAG/USD), developments in the dollar also play a major role. A strong dollar often restrains silver prices, while a weaker dollar can lend support. Other important elements include investment demand, mining output – with silver being far more abundant than gold – and recycling activity.

Impact of Industrial Demand

Industrial usage is another significant component of silver’s price behavior. The metal is heavily used in areas such as electronics and solar energy, supported by its very high electrical conductivity, which surpasses both copper and gold. Rising industrial demand can push prices higher, whereas weakening demand tends to weigh on the market.

Economic conditions in the United States, China, and India can contribute to price volatility. In the U.S. and especially China, large industrial bases use silver in various applications, while in India, consumer appetite for silver jewelry plays an important role in shaping demand.

Relationship Between Silver and Gold

Silver often moves in tandem with gold. When gold prices climb, silver typically advances as well, reflecting their shared status as safe-haven assets. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.