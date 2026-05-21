Sterling-Yen Consolidates Near Highs as Bulls Eye Range Top

Key Moments

GBP/JPY is trading just under the 213.70 resistance level after advancing 0.85% for the week.

The Pound has held firm despite soft UK CPI data and concerns about political uncertainty in the UK.

Stronger Japanese trade figures and hawkish comments from BoJ’s Koeda have produced only a limited boost for the Yen.

GBP/JPY Holds Near One-Week Highs

The British Pound (GBP) is moving sideways against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Thursday, trading just below recent one-week highs around the 213.70 area. Despite softer UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released on Wednesday and investor worries regarding the perceived weakness of the UK labor Cabinet, the pair has still managed to gain 0.85% so far this week.

Fundamental Backdrop: UK Resilience vs Japanese Data

Sterling has largely brushed aside domestic headwinds, including the latest soft inflation reading and political concerns, and continues to trade with a firm tone against the Yen.

In Japan, April Trade Balance figures published earlier in the day revealed an unexpected surplus, driven by stronger-than-anticipated export growth. In addition, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Board member Junko Koeda commented that the central bank should raise interest rates as price pressures increase. These developments have provided only a marginal and short-lived lift to the Japanese currency.

Technical Picture: Upside Bias Intact

GBP/JPY is quoted at 213.41, maintaining a constructive technical stance as it presses against nearby resistance at 213.70. Momentum readings on the 4-hour chart back the bullish scenario. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 59.21, leaning toward the upside without signaling overbought conditions, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remains slightly positive, suggesting that bullish momentum persists, albeit without strong acceleration.

On the topside, buyers are focusing first on a break above the 213.70 barrier, which would expose the May 11 peak near 214.40, the upper boundary of May’s trading range. A move beyond that level would bring the April 30 high at 216.60 into view as the next upside objective.

If the pair turns lower, initial support is seen at Tuesday’s low of 212.65. Below that, further downside levels include the May 17 trough near 211.25 and the cluster of lows from April 2, 3, and 30 around the 210.40 region.

Pound Sterling Performance Against Major Currencies

The table below summarizes today’s percentage changes for the British Pound against a range of major currencies. According to this snapshot, the Pound has shown its strongest performance versus the Australian Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.14% 0.04% 0.06% 0.21% 0.47% 0.19% 0.04% EUR -0.14% -0.11% -0.06% 0.05% 0.32% -0.00% -0.11% GBP -0.04% 0.11% 0.04% 0.16% 0.44% 0.13% -0.01% JPY -0.06% 0.06% -0.04% 0.11% 0.41% 0.05% -0.03% CAD -0.21% -0.05% -0.16% -0.11% 0.30% -0.02% -0.17% AUD -0.47% -0.32% -0.44% -0.41% -0.30% -0.32% -0.48% NZD -0.19% 0.00% -0.13% -0.05% 0.02% 0.32% -0.15% CHF -0.04% 0.11% 0.01% 0.03% 0.17% 0.48% 0.15%

The heat map reflects percentage changes between major currencies. The base currency is listed in the left-hand column, and the quote currency appears along the top row. For instance, selecting the British Pound as the base currency and moving across to the US Dollar cell shows the percentage move for GBP (base)/USD (quote).