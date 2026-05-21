IBM Rallies on $1B U.S. Quantum Computing Grant Deal

Key Moments

IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares climbed 6.6% Thursday after the Commerce Department said the company will receive $1 billion in quantum computing funding.

The $1 billion award is part of a $2 billion U.S. government package spread across nine quantum-computing companies, including equity stakes.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) is set to receive $375 million, while most other firms are slated for $100 million each, except Diraq at $38 million.

IBM Stock Surges on Government Support

IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares advanced 6.6% on Thursday after the U.S. Commerce Department announced that the company will obtain $1 billion in federal funding to expand its quantum computing efforts.

The capital is being allocated under a $2 billion federal initiative directed at nine companies operating in the quantum-computing arena, according to a Wall Street Journal report. As part of the arrangements, the U.S. government will also receive equity positions in the participating firms. The program is intended to speed up the Trump administration’s agenda to foster the emerging quantum computing sector.

Strategic Role of Quantum and AI

IBM is positioned as a prominent player in the effort to build machines that rely on quantum mechanics to tackle computations more rapidly than conventional supercomputers. When combined with progress in artificial intelligence, this technology is seen as a way to hasten scientific discovery, making it both an economic and national security priority for policymakers.

Breakdown of Federal Quantum Funding

The group of companies sharing the $2 billion in support is focused on creating specialized chips designed for quantum computing. This area has become a focal point for the U.S. government as it aims to reinforce domestic supply chains.

Company Exchange/Symbol Planned Funding IBM NYSE:IBM $1 billion GlobalFoundries NASDAQ:GFS $375 million Other unnamed firms (each) – $100 million Diraq – $38 million

Chip maker GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) is earmarked to receive $375 million under the program. Most of the other participants are expected to be granted $100 million each, with the exception of startup Diraq, which is scheduled to receive $38 million.

Growing Investor Focus on Quantum Computing

The quantum computing field has drawn rising interest and capital from both investors and corporations in recent months, as the technology begins to demonstrate potential for real-world commercial use cases.