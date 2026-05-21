Critical Metals Jumps on 15-Year Rare Earth Supply Deal

Key Moments

Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ:CRML) gained 10% after signing a 15-year binding offtake agreement with REalloys Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOY) for rare earth concentrate from the Tanbreez Project in Southern Greenland.

REalloys agreed to buy 15% of Tanbreez’s annual rare earth concentrate output, with priority access to volumes rich in dysprosium and terbium and a Right of First Refusal on additional supply.

The agreement builds on an October 2025 Letter of Intent and follows Greenland’s April 17, 2026 approval of Critical Metals increasing its Tanbreez stake to 92.5%.

Market Reaction

Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ:CRML) climbed 10% on Thursday after the company announced a long-term supply agreement with REalloys Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOY). Shares of REalloys advanced 7% following news of the deal.

Key Terms of the Offtake Agreement

Under the newly signed 15-year binding offtake contract, REalloys will acquire 15% of the annual rare earth concentrate production from Critical Metals’ Tanbreez Project in Southern Greenland.

The arrangement grants REalloys priority access to concentrate volumes that feature higher levels of the heavy rare earth elements dysprosium and terbium. In addition, REalloys holds a Right of First Refusal on further concentrate volumes that may become available. The contract also provides for two optional extension periods of five years each.

Item Detail Buyer REalloys Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOY) Seller Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ:CRML) Project Tanbreez Project, Southern Greenland Term 15 years, plus two 5-year extension options Volume 15% of Tanbreez annual rare earth concentrate production Priority Rights Concentrate with elevated dysprosium and terbium Additional Rights Right of First Refusal over additional volumes Delivery Terms FOB Tanbreez port, Southern Greenland Pricing Linked to international rare earth oxide benchmarks on an element-by-element basis

Regulatory Milestone and Project Ownership

The offtake agreement comes after a significant regulatory step for Critical Metals. The Government of Greenland approved on April 17, 2026, an increase in the company’s ownership stake in the Tanbreez Project to 92.5%. Tanbreez is described as one of the largest heavy rare earth deposits globally.

The new contract extends and expands an earlier Letter of Intent reached in October 2025, lengthening the original ten-year framework to a 15-year term.

Tanbreez Resource Profile

The Tanbreez deposit hosts substantial concentrations of heavy rare earth elements such as dysprosium, terbium, and yttrium. These elements are used in high-performance permanent magnets that serve applications in defense systems, electric vehicles, wind power, and advanced manufacturing.

Beyond these key heavy rare earths, the deposit also contains hafnium, cerium, lanthanum, niobium, and zirconium.

Strategic Supply Chain Positioning

The agreement is described as positioning Critical Metals to support Western rare earth supply chains at a time when U.S. defense procurement rules taking effect in 2027 will require the exclusion of rare earth materials originating from China.

Deliveries under the agreement will be made FOB from the Tanbreez port in Southern Greenland. Pricing will be tied to international rare earth oxide benchmarks and set individually for each element. Commercial shipments are planned to begin after production starts.

REalloys’ North American Supply Chain Plans

REalloys is advancing a North American mine-to-magnet supply chain. Its plans include the Hoidas Lake rare-earth asset in Saskatchewan and manufacturing facilities in Euclid, Ohio. These operations serve customers including the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, and NASA.