Australian Dollar Slips as Weak Jobs Data Hits RBA View

Key Moments

AUD/USD trades near 0.7120 after earlier gains of more than 0.5% faded during Thursday’s Asian session.

Australia’s Unemployment Rate rose to 4.5% in April and Employment Change fell by 18.6K, sharply missing expectations.

Ongoing US-Iran negotiations and threats over potential military action support a firm US Dollar and weigh on AUD/USD.

Australian Labor Market Surprise Hits AUD

AUD/USD pulls back toward 0.7100, trading around 0.7120 in Asian hours on Thursday, as the Australian Dollar weakens in response to softer domestic employment data. The move comes after the pair had posted gains of over 0.5% in the previous session.

Australia’s Unemployment Rate increased to 4.5% in April from 4.3% in March, overshooting the market consensus that had expected no change at 4.3%. At the same time, Employment Change showed a loss of 18.6K jobs in April, reversing a revised gain of 23.3K jobs in March and falling well short of expectations for an increase of 17.5K jobs.

This unexpected deterioration in labor conditions signals that earlier interest rate increases may be starting to strain the job market. As a result, traders may scale back expectations for additional tightening by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

Australia Macro Snapshot: Labor and PMI Data

Indicator Period Latest Reading Previous / Reference Consensus (if stated) Unemployment Rate April 4.5% 4.3% (March) 4.3% Employment Change April -18.6K +23.3K (March, revised) +17.5K Manufacturing PMI (S&P Global, preliminary) May 50.3 51.3 (April) n/a Services PMI (S&P Global, preliminary) May 47.7 50.7 (April) n/a Composite PMI (S&P Global, preliminary) May 47.8 50.4 (April) n/a

Beyond the labor data, survey figures also point to a cooling Australian economy. S&P Global reported that the preliminary Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) declined to 50.3 in May from 51.3 in April. The downturn appeared sharper in services, where the Services PMI fell to 47.7 in May from 50.7 in April, slipping into contraction. Consequently, the Composite PMI dropped to 47.8 in May from 50.4 a month earlier.

Firm US Dollar on Geopolitical Tensions

AUD/USD is also under pressure from a resilient US Dollar as investors monitor the economic and geopolitical implications of peace talks between the United States and Iran, and the associated risks to the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

According to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump described the negotiations with Iran as being in their final stages. However, he also restated a strong commitment to resume military operations within days if Iran refuses his conditions. In turn, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded that Tehran would not yield, writing on X that trying to compel surrender through pressure is merely an illusion.

Australian Dollar: Structural Drivers

One of the primary influences on the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). As a resource-rich economy, Australia’s currency is also heavily affected by prices of key exports, with Iron Ore playing a major role. Additional drivers include inflation trends, domestic growth, the Trade Balance, and overall market sentiment – whether investors are favoring risk-on or risk-off positioning, with risk-on generally benefiting the AUD.

The RBA shapes AUD by determining the benchmark rate at which Australian banks lend to one another, which cascades through the broader economy. Its central objective is to keep inflation within a 2-3% band by adjusting interest rates up or down. Comparatively higher rates versus other major central banks tend to support the AUD, while relatively lower rates tend to weigh on it. The RBA can also deploy quantitative easing or quantitative tightening to alter credit conditions, with easing typically negative for AUD and tightening typically positive.

China, as Australia’s largest trading partner, is another critical factor for the Australian Dollar. Robust Chinese economic performance typically translates into greater demand for Australian raw materials, goods, and services, increasing demand for AUD. Weaker-than-expected Chinese growth tends to have the opposite effect. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese data often feed directly into AUD price action.

Iron Ore, Australia’s biggest export with China as the main buyer, is closely linked to AUD performance. Rising Iron Ore prices usually coincide with stronger AUD as aggregate demand for the currency increases and the likelihood of a favorable Trade Balance improves. Conversely, falling Iron Ore prices can undermine the currency.

The Trade Balance itself – the gap between export earnings and import payments – is another important driver. When Australia runs a surplus, foreign demand for AUD to pay for Australian exports can push the currency higher. A deficit tends to have the opposite impact.