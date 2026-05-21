Aussie Dollar Drops Against Kiwi on Soft Jobs Data Woes

Key Moments

AUD/NZD retreats toward the 1.2150 area during Thursday’s Asian session after fresh selling pressure emerges.

Australian unemployment rises to 4.5% in April and employment drops by 18.6K, undermining expectations for further RBA tightening.

Support for a more hawkish RBNZ stance underpins NZD, adding to the downside pressure on the cross.

Australian Jobs Surprise Sparks AUD/NZD Retreat

The AUD/NZD cross fails to extend its prior-day rebound and comes under renewed selling pressure on Thursday, with the pair sliding back toward the previous session’s low near the 1.2150 region during Asian trading. The move follows weaker-than-expected Australian labor market figures that dampen sentiment toward the Australian Dollar (AUD).

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), the Unemployment Rate unexpectedly climbed to 4.5% in April from 4.3% in March. The report also showed that total employment fell by 18.6K, sharply missing expectations for an increase of 17.5K and reversing the 17.9K rise recorded in March. These data points appear to have cooled market expectations for additional interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), creating a headwind for the AUD and weighing on the AUD/NZD cross.

RBNZ Outlook Supports NZD

In contrast, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) benefits from growing confidence that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) may maintain a cautious policy stance or even consider further tightening to steer inflation back to its 2% midpoint target. This relatively more hawkish perception of the RBNZ compared with the RBA provides an additional tailwind for NZD and exerts further downward pressure on AUD/NZD.

Even so, the absence of aggressive follow-through selling suggests that some market participants remain cautious about calling a deeper correction. The pair has recently retreated from its highest level since March 2013, and traders may be wary of extending that pullback without stronger conviction.

Australian Unemployment Data Snapshot

Economic Indicator Detail Name Unemployment Rate s.a. Last release Thu May 21, 2026 01:30 Frequency Monthly Actual 4.5% Consensus 4.3% Previous 4.3% Source Australian Bureau of Statistics

Why the Unemployment Rate Matters for Markets

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) defines the Unemployment Rate as the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force, expressed as a percentage. An increase in the rate signals limited expansion in the labor market and points to underlying weakness in the broader Australian economy. For currency markets, a declining unemployment rate is typically considered supportive for the Australian Dollar, while a rising rate is seen as negative.

The ABS publishes a comprehensive overview of labor market trends, with the unemployment figure among the most closely monitored indicators. Released roughly 15 days after the end of each month, the data help gauge overall economic conditions because labor market performance is closely linked to consumer spending and inflation. Even though the unemployment rate is a lagging indicator, it plays an important role in shaping the Reserve Bank of Australia’s interest rate decisions, which in turn influence movements in the Australian Dollar. An upbeat reading tends to be AUD positive.