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Home » Stock Market News » AMD Invests $10B to Boost Taiwan AI Supply Chain

AMD Invests $10B to Boost Taiwan AI Supply Chain

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
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Key Moments

  • Advanced Micro Devices announced plans to invest more than $10 billion in Taiwan’s artificial intelligence ecosystem.
  • The initiative focuses on expanding AMD’s manufacturing capabilities in collaboration with Taiwanese partners.
  • AMD will work with ASE and SPIL to advance more power-efficient technologies for AI systems and processors.

Strategic Investment in Taiwan’s AI Infrastructure

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) said on Thursday it will allocate over $10 billion to support and grow Taiwan’s artificial intelligence ecosystem. The company outlined that this capital will be deployed to deepen its strategic relationships in the region as AMD moves to scale up its manufacturing capabilities.

Partnerships Focused on Power-Efficient AI Technologies

In a statement, the U.S. semiconductor company highlighted new and expanded collaborations with Taiwanese firms ASE and SPIL. Through these partnerships, AMD intends to develop technology aimed at improving power efficiency in AI systems and processors.

Overview of AMD’s Taiwan AI Initiative

AspectDetails
Total planned investmentMore than $10 billion
Geographic focusTaiwan’s AI ecosystem
Key objectivesExpand manufacturing capabilities; enhance strategic partnerships
Primary partnersASE, SPIL
Technology focusMore power-efficient AI systems and processors
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