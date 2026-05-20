PBOC Raises Yuan Fixing Slightly Against Dollar

Key Moments

The People’s Bank of China set the USD/CNY central parity at 6.8397 for Wednesday’s session.

The new fixing compares with the previous day’s reference rate of 6.8375.

The official fixing came in above a Reuters estimate of 6.8072.

Latest USD/CNY Central Parity Fixing

On Wednesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the central USD/CNY reference rate for the upcoming trading session at 6.8397. This compares with the prior session’s official fixing of 6.8375 and a Reuters estimate of 6.8072 for the latest setting.

Reference USD/CNY Rate Current PBoC central rate (Wednesday) 6.8397 Previous day’s PBoC fix 6.8375 Reuters estimate 6.8072

Mandate and Role of the People’s Bank of China

The People’s Bank of China has a primary mandate to maintain price stability, which includes preserving stability in the exchange rate, while also supporting economic growth. As China’s central bank, it is also responsible for advancing financial-sector reforms, including measures aimed at opening and developing the domestic financial markets.

Ownership and Governance Structure

The PBoC is owned by the state of the People’s Republic of China, and it is not regarded as an independent institution. Within its governance framework, the Chinese Communist Party Committee Secretary – appointed by the Chairman of the State Council – plays a central role in shaping the bank’s strategic direction and management, rather than the governor alone. Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both the positions of CCP Committee Secretary and governor.

Key Monetary Policy Instruments

To meet its policy objectives, the PBoC deploys a wider array of tools than many Western central banks. Its primary instruments include the seven-day Reverse Repo Rate, the Medium-term Lending Facility, foreign exchange market interventions, and the Reserve Requirement Ratio.

China’s benchmark lending reference, the Loan Prime Rate, is another key element of the policy toolkit. Adjustments to the Loan Prime Rate have a direct impact on borrowing costs for loans and mortgages, as well as the interest earned on deposits. Through changes in the Loan Prime Rate, the central bank can also influence movements in the Chinese Renminbi’s exchange rate.

Private Banking Presence in China

Private banks operate alongside state-controlled financial institutions in China, though they represent a relatively small share of the overall system. There are 19 private banks in the country. Among them, digital lenders WeBank and MYbank are the largest, backed respectively by Tencent and Ant Group, according to The Straits Times. The authorities opened the door in 2014 for domestically funded private lenders to participate in the state-dominated banking sector, provided they are fully capitalized with private funds.