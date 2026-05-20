Micron Rallies on AI Memory Upgrade Calls

Key Moments

Micron Technology shares rose 4.2% in pre-market trading to $727.8 following a wave of bullish Wall Street analyst calls.

Melius Research, Citigroup, and Mizuho sharply increased their price targets, with Melius lifting its target to $1,100 while reiterating a Buy rating.

Investors are tracking Nvidia’s Q1 earnings and a planned strike by more than 47,000 Samsung Electronics workers as key catalysts for Micron’s demand and pricing backdrop.

Analyst Upgrades Fuel Pre-Market Rally

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) advanced 4.2% in pre-open trading, trading at $727.8, as a series of prominent Wall Street research firms boosted their outlooks on the memory manufacturer. The upgrades, released on Monday, emphasized accelerating demand for AI-related memory products as a key driver of Micron’s growth story.

Melius Research lifted its price target on Micron from $700 to $1,100 while keeping a Buy rating, implying upside potential of more than 57% from recent trading levels. Citigroup also took a more aggressive stance, nearly doubling its target price to $840. Mizuho increased its target from $740 to $800, citing expectations that robust pricing in both NAND and DRAM markets will persist well into 2027.

Detailed View from Melius, Citi, and Mizuho

Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes raised Micron’s price target from $700 to $1,100 and reiterated a Buy recommendation, with his team signaling strong conviction in both the memory chip space and the broader AI semiconductor ecosystem.

Citi’s updated view centered on a bullish pricing outlook for DRAM and high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which the firm expects to see “accelerate sharply through the year.” Additional commentary noted that Citi projects NAND average selling prices to climb approximately 186% in 2026, while enterprise SSD prices are expected to increase roughly 265%. That pricing environment is seen as directly supportive of Micron’s product portfolio.

Mizuho, for its part, argued that continued momentum in NAND and DRAM pricing should last well into 2027, underpinning its higher $800 target.

Firm Previous Target New Target Rating / Commentary Melius Research $700 $1,100 Maintained Buy rating; expressed full confidence in memory chips and AI semiconductors Citigroup Not specified $840 Nearly doubled target; upgrade tied to rising DRAM and HBM prices and strong NAND and enterprise SSD ASP outlook Mizuho $740 $800 Sees strong NAND and DRAM pricing continuing well into 2027

Macro Catalysts: Nvidia Earnings and Samsung Strike Risk

Beyond the analyst calls, traders are focused on two major near-term developments that could influence Micron’s outlook. Nvidia’s Q1 earnings report is scheduled for release after the market close today and is widely viewed as a barometer for AI-related hardware demand, including high-performance memory components.

Micron is described as a key supplier to Nvidia, providing ultra-fast memory and storage used in the company’s AI platforms and GPUs. A robust earnings print from Nvidia could reinforce expectations for sustained demand for Micron’s products.

At the same time, markets are watching South Korea, where more than 47,000 Samsung Electronics workers are preparing to strike. Any labor disruption at Samsung would likely constrain global memory supply, which in turn could enhance Micron’s pricing leverage in NAND and DRAM markets.