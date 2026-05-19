Political Turmoil and Fed Bets Weigh on British Pound

Key Moments

GBP/USD weakens to around 1.3415 in Asian trading as political uncertainty in the UK weighs on sentiment.

UK gilt yields surge to a 28-year high amid fiscal concerns following local election losses and senior government resignations.

Fed funds futures imply a 35.0% probability of a 25 bps Federal Reserve rate hike by year-end, supported by stronger-than-expected US inflation.

Spotlight on GBP/USD

The GBP/USD pair retreats toward 1.3415 during Asian hours on Tuesday, with the British Pound coming under pressure against the US Dollar as investors react to mounting political instability in the United Kingdom. Market participants are also looking ahead to the UK employment data scheduled for release later on Tuesday for fresh direction.

UK Political Stress and Gilt Market Reaction

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is confronting a significant leadership challenge after disappointing local election results on May 7. The outcome has prompted a series of high-level resignations within the government and has been accompanied by sharp market swings.

Amid rising fiscal concerns, UK gilt yields have jumped to their highest levels in 28 years. This surge in yields is contributing to a risk-off tone toward the British Pound, putting additional pressure on GBP/USD.

IMF View on UK Outlook

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday revised higher its growth projection for the UK economy for this year. At the same time, the IMF cautioned that further

“domestic uncertainty,” at a time when political instability is engulfing ‌the government, could hit spending and investment.

Stronger Dollar Backed by Hawkish Fed Pricing

On the US side, firmer-than-anticipated inflation readings have reinforced hawkish messaging from Federal Reserve officials, underpinning the US Dollar. According to pricing in the fed funds futures market referenced by the CME FedWatch tool, traders see a 35.0% likelihood that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points by year-end.

Market/Indicator Latest Detail GBP/USD Trading near 1.3415 during Asian session on Tuesday UK Gilt Yields At a 28-year high amid fiscal and political concerns Fed Hike Probability 35.0% chance of a 25 bps increase by year-end (fed funds futures, CME FedWatch)

Pound Sterling: Structure and Key Drivers

What Is the Pound Sterling?

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.

Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

Bank of England Policy and GBP

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.

When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.

When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Macroeconomic Data and the Pound

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.

A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Trade Balance Considerations

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.

If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.