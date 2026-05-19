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Home » Stock Market News » Nvidia Faces Key Earnings Test as AI Shifts to Inference

Nvidia Faces Key Earnings Test as AI Shifts to Inference

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Nvidia is expected to post a 79% year-on-year revenue increase for the April quarter, alongside an 81.8% rise in adjusted profit, according to LSEG data.
  • Competition in AI inference is intensifying as Intel, AMD, Alphabet, and Amazon advance their own chip strategies and custom processors.
  • Nvidia has sharply increased its supply commitments to $95.2 billion but still faces potential risks from data center buildout delays, China uncertainty, and rising costs.

AI Chip Dominance Enters a New Phase

Nvidia is anticipated to report another standout set of earnings on Wednesday, but the evolving nature of artificial intelligence deployment is prompting fresh questions about how long the company can sustain its commanding position in AI semiconductors.

After years of holding an almost exclusive grip on chips used to train AI models, Nvidia now confronts a more complex environment. Major technology companies are increasingly developing their own processors aimed at handling inference – the stage where AI models respond to user queries and perform real-time tasks.

The inference segment is significantly larger than the training market, yet it is also more crowded and cost-sensitive, intensifying the competitive landscape for Nvidia.

Rivals Target the Inference Opportunity

Traditional competitors Intel and AMD are pushing processors tailored to the smaller, price-conscious workloads that dominate inference applications. At the same time, Alphabet has become a formidable contender through deals worth tens of billions of dollars around its in-house tensor processing units, while Amazon is making strides with its chip lineup, including its Trainium processors.

“It’s less so Nvidia versus TPUs, Nvidia versus AMD. I think it’s more: is the Nvidia ecosystem as dominant moving forward, as some of these new inference workloads start to proliferate,” said John Belton, portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, which holds Nvidia shares.

Nvidia’s share price has risen about 19% this year, trailing a roughly two-fold increase in AMD, Intel and Arm, and lagging a 27% advance in Alphabet.

Nvidia’s Strategic Response and Growth Ambitions

To reinforce its position, Nvidia in March introduced a new central processor and AI system based on technology from Groq, an inference-focused startup it acquired. These chips are not currently counted in Nvidia’s projection of $1 trillion in sales from its Blackwell and Rubin platforms by the end of 2027, heightening investor interest in whether they can develop into an additional growth driver.

Investors are also monitoring any signs that supply could become a limiting factor. Nvidia’s commitments for supply surged from $50.3 billion to $95.2 billion between the last two quarters of its most recent fiscal year. Despite this sharp increase, the company has largely sidestepped the global memory chip shortage that has affected Qualcomm and Apple.

Metric / ItemDetail
Expected April-quarter revenue growth79%
Expected adjusted profit (April quarter)$42.97 billion
Supply commitments – earlier quarter$50.3 billion
Supply commitments – latest reported quarter$95.2 billion
Forecast platform sales (Blackwell and Rubin) through 2027 end$1 trillion
Expected first-quarter profit margin74.5%

Revenue Momentum and AI Investment Wave

For the April quarter, Nvidia is expected to deliver its fastest revenue expansion in more than a year, with analysts polled by LSEG projecting a 79% increase in sales. Adjusted profit is estimated to have risen 81.8% to $42.97 billion.

This performance is being fueled by substantial spending from major customers such as Microsoft and Meta. Big Tech is expected to allocate more than $700 billion to AI this year, up from around $400 billion in 2025, driving demand for advanced AI infrastructure.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has indicated that the company has secured enough supply to satisfy demand for several quarters, which has helped ease concerns related to capacity limits. Even so, new risks are emerging around the broader ecosystem.

Emerging Constraints: Data Centers, China, and Costs

One potential headwind is the pace at which data centers are being built. A slower-than-anticipated rollout of new facilities could weigh on near-term orders for Nvidia’s chips.

“The customers just simply don’t have place to put the GPUs. They want to own as much as they can. They want to buy as much as they can, but they don’t really have the data centers to put them into,” said Chaim Siegel, analyst at Elazar Advisors.

China also remains a source of uncertainty. Nvidia has not yet sold its H200 chips in the country, while Beijing is encouraging domestic alternatives. At the same time, Huang’s recent trip alongside U.S. President Donald Trump has boosted optimism about potential progress.

Analysts have cautioned that Nvidia’s profitability – with margins projected to reach 74.5% in the first quarter – could face pressure later in the year. Contributing factors include higher costs for memory and advanced chip packaging, as well as the ramp-up of its Rubin chips.

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