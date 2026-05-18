Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » EUR/NZD holds close to highs last seen on May 5th

EUR/NZD holds close to highs last seen on May 5th

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated:

The EUR/NZD currency pair held in proximity to a 2-week high of 1.9935 on Monday, as the Euro received a boost from hawkish comments by European Central Bank officials.

Over the weekend, ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras said that a modest increase in interest rates could restrain inflation without harming the broader economy.

And, last Friday, Governing Council member Boris Vujcic noted that any decision on a possible rate hike in June would depend on forthcoming data.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar has faced renewed selling interest after weaker-than-expected Chinese macroeconomic data.

Figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday showed that China’s retail sales had risen 0.2% year-on-year in April, down from 1.7% in March and below market expectations of 2% growth.

Industrial production also lost momentum, rising 4.1% year-on-year in April compared with 5.7% previously, and falling short of the 5.9% consensus.

Due to New Zealand’s close economic ties with China, the weaker Chinese data is exerting downward pressure on the New Zealand Dollar, often viewed as a proxy for Chinese growth prospects.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News