EUR/NZD holds close to highs last seen on May 5th

The EUR/NZD currency pair held in proximity to a 2-week high of 1.9935 on Monday, as the Euro received a boost from hawkish comments by European Central Bank officials.

Over the weekend, ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras said that a modest increase in interest rates could restrain inflation without harming the broader economy.

And, last Friday, Governing Council member Boris Vujcic noted that any decision on a possible rate hike in June would depend on forthcoming data.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar has faced renewed selling interest after weaker-than-expected Chinese macroeconomic data.

Figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday showed that China’s retail sales had risen 0.2% year-on-year in April, down from 1.7% in March and below market expectations of 2% growth.

Industrial production also lost momentum, rising 4.1% year-on-year in April compared with 5.7% previously, and falling short of the 5.9% consensus.

Due to New Zealand’s close economic ties with China, the weaker Chinese data is exerting downward pressure on the New Zealand Dollar, often viewed as a proxy for Chinese growth prospects.