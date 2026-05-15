NZD Slips on Strong U.S. Inflation, Fed Rate Bets Rise

Key Moments

NZD/USD trades near 0.5860 in early European hours on Friday, down 0.82% on the day.

U.S. inflation data have reduced expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts and lifted the U.S. Dollar.

Markets now see a 36.9% probability of at least a 25 bps Fed rate hike at the December meeting, up from 22.5% a week earlier.

Risk Sentiment and Summit Developments Pressure NZD

The New Zealand Dollar weakened notably against the U.S. Dollar in early European trading on Friday, with NZD/USD falling to roughly 0.5860. The pair is down 0.82% on the session as market participants adopt a cautious stance while monitoring the second day of a high-profile summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Trump commented that he had secured “fantastic trade deals” with Xi as he concluded his visit to Beijing on Friday. On Iran, Trump said, “We’ve settled a lot of different problems that other people wouldn’t have been able to solve.”

On Thursday, Trump indicated that Xi had offered to help broker an end to the war with Iran and maintain open passage through the Strait of Hormuz for global shipping. Despite these remarks, uncertainty remains elevated, and the absence of concrete progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz could weigh on the New Zealand Dollar. The Kiwi is often viewed as a proxy for China-related sentiment, given China’s role as a key export destination for New Zealand.

U.S. Inflation Surprises Shift Fed Expectations

Recent U.S. macroeconomic releases have strengthened the U.S. Dollar and added pressure on NZD/USD. Data published this week showed that U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation in April accelerated to its fastest rate since 2022, while the Consumer Price Index (CPI) posted its largest increase since 2023.

These stronger inflation readings have diminished expectations for further interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The reduced likelihood of additional easing has underpinned the Greenback and weighed on the New Zealand Dollar.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, market pricing now reflects a 36.9% probability that the Federal Reserve will raise its policy rate by at least 25 basis points at the December meeting. This compares with odds of 22.5% one week earlier, underscoring the shift in policy expectations that is supporting the U.S. Dollar.

Indicator / Metric Latest Detail NZD/USD level (early European session, Friday) Around 0.5860 Daily move in NZD/USD -0.82% Market-implied odds of at least 25 bps Fed hike in December 36.9% (up from 22.5% a week ago)

Background: What Drives the New Zealand Dollar?

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), commonly referred to as the Kiwi, is widely traded in global currency markets. Its valuation is closely linked to the performance of the New Zealand economy and the stance of the country’s central bank, but several additional elements can significantly influence its direction.

Developments in the Chinese economy are a critical driver for NZD because China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner. Deteriorating economic conditions in China can imply weaker demand for New Zealand exports, which may negatively impact New Zealand’s growth outlook and its currency.

Dairy markets also play a pivotal role, as dairy products represent New Zealand’s main export. Elevated dairy prices tend to strengthen export revenues and, by extension, can be supportive for the New Zealand Dollar. Conversely, lower dairy prices may hurt export income and weigh on NZD.

RBNZ Policy and Rate Differentials

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) targets an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus on keeping it near the 2% midpoint. To achieve this, the central bank adjusts interest rates.

When inflation runs too high, the RBNZ may raise interest rates to temper economic activity. Higher rates typically translate into increased bond yields, which can attract capital inflows and support the New Zealand Dollar. Conversely, lower rates can make NZD-denominated assets relatively less attractive and tend to weaken the currency.

Rate differentials between New Zealand and the United States are particularly important for the NZD/USD pair. Expectations about how RBNZ policy will evolve relative to the U.S. Federal Reserve can significantly influence the cross, as investors reassess relative returns on New Zealand versus U.S. assets.

Role of Economic Data and Risk Sentiment

New Zealand macroeconomic indicators are closely watched for signals on the health of the domestic economy and potential implications for monetary policy. Strong data – such as robust growth, low unemployment, and firm business or consumer confidence – is typically constructive for NZD. A strong economy can draw foreign investment and may prompt the RBNZ to consider tighter policy if elevated inflation accompanies the expansion.

On the other hand, weaker data can pressure the currency, as it may signal softer growth prospects and remove incentives for higher interest rates.

Broader global risk appetite is another key influence. The New Zealand Dollar tends to perform better during risk-on periods, when investors are more optimistic about global growth and more inclined to increase exposure to commodities and higher-yielding currencies like the Kiwi. During episodes of market stress or heightened uncertainty, investors often rotate into perceived safe-haven assets and away from riskier currencies, typically to the detriment of NZD.