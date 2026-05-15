McDonald’s Slide Deepens Amid Value Opportunity Talk

Key Moments

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) has retreated to 2022 price levels, with its P/E ratio dropping to 23 – the lowest in nearly two years – while its shares are technically oversold.

The company has been posting record revenue and record earnings per share on a trailing 12-month basis and reaffirmed plans to expand to about 50,000 global locations by the end of 2027.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase, Evercore, and BTIG recently reiterated bullish ratings and price targets as high as $370, implying roughly 35% upside from the current $275 share price.

Valuation Reset Despite Strong Operating Performance

After a difficult stretch for the stock, McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) has emerged as a notable contrarian idea in the equity market. The share price has fallen back to where it traded in 2022, its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has compressed to the lowest point in almost two years, and technical indicators categorize the shares as oversold.

This pullback comes even as the company has been reporting record revenue and record earnings per share in recent quarters. In mid-May, McDonald’s relative strength index (RSI) dropped to 25, a level that historically has aligned with important lows in the stock.

The disconnect reflects mounting investor concerns about softer consumer spending, weaker traffic trends, and growing pressure across the restaurant landscape. The debate now is whether this shift in sentiment has become excessive specifically for McDonald’s, potentially opening up a long-term entry point.

Why Sentiment Has Turned Against McDonald’s

The stock had been hitting all-time highs as recently as February, but it has since declined by as much as 20%. A more challenging backdrop for consumers is a key part of the story, particularly among lower-income households, which represent an important customer base for the company. Rising oil prices since early March and some of the strongest inflation readings in years have squeezed budgets and curbed discretionary spending.

Restaurant operators broadly recognize this shift, and investors worry that traffic softness could persist through the remainder of the year. Those concerns have weighed heavily on McDonald’s share price.

Additionally, some market participants have begun to question whether the company has already experienced its best growth phase, especially in an environment where investor enthusiasm is heavily concentrated in artificial intelligence (AI) and related technology names. With a business model rooted in physical locations, McDonald’s has not participated in the same momentum that has driven AI-linked stocks sharply higher.

Business Fundamentals Remain Resilient

In contrast to the stock’s recent performance, the underlying business continues to show considerable strength, which is what makes the current setup notable. McDonald’s continues to generate substantial cash flow, sustain industry-leading operating margins, and capitalize on a highly efficient franchise structure. Its global reach, pricing power, and brand recognition remain difficult for competitors to match or reproduce.

Management’s strategic plans also do not point to a company bracing for a prolonged downturn. In its latest earnings release, McDonald’s reiterated its intention to grow its footprint to roughly 50,000 restaurants worldwide by the end of 2027. That expansion goal suggests confidence in the long-term demand environment and the company’s growth trajectory rather than an expectation of structural weakness.

Financially, that confidence is being reinforced. On a trailing 12-month basis, the company is producing record revenue and record earnings per share while exceeding analyst forecasts, even as consumer conditions have become more challenging.

Technical and Analyst Signals Hint at a Potential Low

Despite those strengths, selling pressure has remained intense in recent weeks, leading to a reset in valuation. With a P/E ratio of 23, McDonald’s is currently trading near one of its most attractive valuation points in almost two years. When combined with the fact that the stock price has reverted to 2022 levels, the setup suggests that investors may be able to gain exposure to a top-tier consumer franchise at a discounted multiple.

From a technical standpoint, the depressed RSI reading indicates that shares are deeply oversold. The last time the RSI fell to similar levels, it ultimately aligned with a long-term low in the stock, adding another data point for investors who see this decline as potentially overdone.

Analyst sentiment has also turned into a supporting factor for the bullish case. In the past week, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed its Overweight rating and maintained a $305 price target. In the prior week, Evercore and BTIG reiterated positive views with price objectives of $350 and $370, respectively.

Firm Rating Price Target JPMorgan Chase Overweight $305 Evercore Not specified $350 BTIG Not specified $370

With McDonald’s trading around $275, those targets imply as much as 35% potential upside. That prospective gain is being discussed in the context of a stock that has fallen back to 2022 pricing, appears extremely oversold on technical measures, yet continues to execute strongly at the operating level. The combination could draw renewed interest if the broader market begins to reassess the opportunity.

Positioning McDonald’s Within a Broader Equity Strategy

Investors considering whether to commit fresh capital now are being reminded that other opportunities may also be compelling.

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