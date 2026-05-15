AUD/USD Slips as Rising U.S. Yields Weigh on Outlook

Key Moments

AUD/USD trades about 0.8% lower near 0.7160 as surging U.S. Treasury yields bolster the U.S. Dollar.

Markets have removed expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut this year amid mounting inflation pressures tied to higher energy prices.

Constructive signals following the Trump-Xi meeting support both the U.S. Dollar and the Australian Dollar due to trade-related optimism.

Spot Market Overview

AUD/USD is under pronounced selling pressure during the European session on Friday, trading approximately 0.8% lower near 0.7160 against the U.S. Dollar (USD). The move reflects broad U.S. Dollar strength, driven by a sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields that has pushed the Greenback ahead of its major counterparts.

U.S. Dollar Performance Against Major Currencies

The article notes that, based on the latest daily moves, the U.S. Dollar has shown the strongest performance versus the New Zealand Dollar. A heat map of major currencies illustrates percentage changes across the FX complex, where the base currency is taken from the left column and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, selecting the U.S. Dollar as the base and the Japanese Yen as the quote shows the percentage move in USD/JPY for the session.

As of the time of writing, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) – which measures the Greenback against a basket of six major peers – is up 0.3% near 99.20, marking its highest reading in more than two weeks. In parallel, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields have risen 1.6% to around 4.53%, their highest level in almost a year.

Indicator Current Level Session Change Notable Context AUD/USD near 0.7160 – 0.7161 down about 0.8% Under pressure below 20-day EMA U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) near 99.20 up 0.3% Highest in over two weeks 10-year U.S. Treasury yield near 4.53% up 1.6% Highest in almost a year

Drivers: Fed Expectations, Inflation, and Trade Sentiment

The latest leg higher in U.S. yields reflects a notable repricing of Federal Reserve policy expectations. Traders have effectively removed the prospect of a Fed rate cut this year as inflation risks intensify, a development tied to increased energy prices. This repricing has reinforced demand for the U.S. Dollar.

At the same time, commentary from both Washington and Beijing has been constructive following the meeting between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The more positive tone on the bilateral trade outlook has lent additional support to the U.S. Dollar.

The trade-related improvement has also been interpreted as supportive for the Australian Dollar (AUD), given Australia’s meaningful dependence on exports to China. Even so, the AUD is currently slipping against the stronger Greenback.

AUD/USD Technical Picture: Short-Term Tone Turns Cautious

AUD/USD is trading sharply lower around 0.7161, sitting just below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.7184. The failure to recover above this moving average keeps the pair’s near-term bias mildly bearish. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped steeply toward 49, which points more to waning upside momentum than to a clear extension of the downtrend.

On the upside, the 20-day EMA at 0.7184 is the immediate resistance. A daily close above this level would relieve some of the current downside pressure and could pave the way for a continued rebound toward the almost four-year high at 0.7277.

On the downside, if the selling resumes, the pair may extend its decline toward the April 29 low of 0.7100.