Home  »  Stock News   »   Ryanair may order Boeing’s MAX 10 in 2021, at the “right price”, CFO says

Ryanair may order Boeing’s MAX 10 in 2021, at the “right price”, CFO says

July 27, 2021 6:47 am

According to Ryanair’s CFO, the airline may place a significant order for Boeing Co’s MAX 10 aircraft in 2021, only in case it is offered the “right price” since the company is not under time pressure.

Currently, Ryanair is the largest European client for Boeing’s MAX, as it has 210 firm orders of the 197-seat MAX200 aircraft.

The air carrier has on many occasions said that it has interest in a considerable order of the bigger 230-seat MAX 10 model.

“Maybe the back end of the year we will do something. Maybe not. It’s all predicated on price,” Neil Sorahan, Ryanair’s Chief Financial Officer, said in an interview for Reuters.

“If the price is right, we’re interested but it’s a post FY26 time frame so we are under no time pressure there,” he added, while referring to the air carrier’s financial year ending March 31st 2026.

“We think the MAX 10 is a great aircraft, but you know we are very disciplined in Ryanair we will only place orders when we think the price is right,” Michael O’Leary, Ryanair’s Chief Executive Officer, said during a presentation to investors.

Miroslav Marinoff Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News