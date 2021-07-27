According to Ryanair’s CFO, the airline may place a significant order for Boeing Co’s MAX 10 aircraft in 2021, only in case it is offered the “right price” since the company is not under time pressure.

Currently, Ryanair is the largest European client for Boeing’s MAX, as it has 210 firm orders of the 197-seat MAX200 aircraft.

The air carrier has on many occasions said that it has interest in a considerable order of the bigger 230-seat MAX 10 model.

“Maybe the back end of the year we will do something. Maybe not. It’s all predicated on price,” Neil Sorahan, Ryanair’s Chief Financial Officer, said in an interview for Reuters.

“If the price is right, we’re interested but it’s a post FY26 time frame so we are under no time pressure there,” he added, while referring to the air carrier’s financial year ending March 31st 2026.

“We think the MAX 10 is a great aircraft, but you know we are very disciplined in Ryanair we will only place orders when we think the price is right,” Michael O’Leary, Ryanair’s Chief Executive Officer, said during a presentation to investors.