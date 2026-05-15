Aluminum Tightness Persists Despite Strong China Output

Key Moments

Chinese aluminum production in the first quarter exceeded the government-imposed cap, supported by high prices and abundant alumina.

Increased Chinese exports and still-constrained Gulf supply point to limited downward pressure on aluminum prices.

A major Swiss commodities trader projects a 2 million ton supply deficit this year and warns of potentially “paper-thin” inventories by year-end.

Chinese Production Surpasses Official Limits

Commerzbank’s Thu Lan Nguyen highlights that aluminum producers in China have pushed output beyond official restrictions. Elevated aluminum prices and plentiful alumina supply have made operations highly attractive, enabling production in the first quarter to exceed the government-mandated cap.

According to Nguyen, “In contrast, figures on aluminum production are expected to be released as early as Monday. High prices and an abundant supply of alumina make aluminum production attractive, so that production in the first quarter exceeded the government-mandated production cap.”

Export Strength Versus Gulf Supply Disruptions

The momentum in Chinese production appears to have persisted into April, supported by indications of rising exports. Nguyen notes, “This trend likely continued in April, as suggested by China’s increased aluminum exports. However, since supply from the Gulf region is struggling to reach the market, China’s high production is unlikely to put much pressure on aluminum prices.”

With flows from the Gulf region still hampered, the additional Chinese supply is not expected to translate into a significant easing of price levels, even as production and exports rise.

Inventory Levels Move Center Stage

Market attention is increasingly shifting to stock levels as a critical indicator for aluminum. While higher Chinese production helps counter some of the losses from the Gulf, Nguyen points out that this is unlikely to close the gap entirely given firm demand conditions and a “resilient Chinese industry.”

Nguyen writes, “Attention in the aluminium market is also likely to increasingly focus on inventory levels. While higher production from China should help alleviate supply shortfalls from the Gulf region (see above), a significant supply gap is likely to remain given robust demand so far, not least due to a resilient Chinese industry.”

Swiss Trader Flags Deepening Supply Deficit

A large commodities trading firm based in Switzerland is sounding a cautionary note on the market’s balance. The company sees the potential for inventories to shrink sharply by the end of the year and anticipates a notable supply shortfall.

As cited, “A major commodities trader based in Switzerland warns that inventories in the aluminium market could fall to ‘paper-thin’ levels by the end of the year. The company also expects a supply deficit of 2 million tons this year.”

The potential consequences are clear: “If this were to actually occur, supply bottlenecks could not be ruled out, which in turn would lead to significant price swings.”

Market Balance Overview