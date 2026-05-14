WTI Swings as Trump-Xi Talks Temper Supply Risks

Key Moments

WTI traded near $97.30 on Thursday, recovering from an earlier drop to $95.50 after the initial reaction to Trump-Xi talks.

Comments from U.S. and Chinese leaders eased concerns around the Strait of Hormuz and reduced part of the recent geopolitical risk premium in oil prices.

The IEA projected that global oil supply will stay below demand this year, revising its outlook to a roughly 3.9 million barrels per day decline linked to the Iran war.

Market Reaction to Trump-Xi Meeting

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was last seen trading around $97.30 on Thursday, up 0.34%, after a highly volatile session. The U.S. crude benchmark initially sold off to $95.50 as markets digested headlines from discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, but then clawed back losses and moved into positive territory.

The rebound followed comments from White House officials characterizing the meeting as “good” and noting that both sides discussed ways to deepen economic cooperation. The two leaders also agreed that the Strait of Hormuz should remain open, an issue closely watched by energy markets given its central role in global oil flows.

These remarks helped ease a portion of the geopolitical risk premium that had recently been embedded in crude prices. Market participants had been focused on the Iran backdrop, with expectations that Donald Trump would press Beijing to encourage Tehran to move toward a peace deal and a full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump said he had held “extremely positive and constructive” talks with Xi Jinping and announced that he had invited the Chinese leader to the White House on September 24. Xi, for his part, emphasized the need for stable ties between the two countries, stating that China and the United States (US) should become partners rather than rivals.

IEA Warns of Ongoing Supply Deficit

Despite the short-term easing in geopolitical anxiety, structural supply concerns continued to underpin crude prices. The International Energy Agency (IEA) stated on Wednesday that global oil supply is projected to remain below demand this year, citing disruptions from the Iran war in the Middle East.

According to the IEA, global supply is now expected to fall by around 3.9 million barrels per day this year, marking a substantial downward revision from its prior outlook.

Indicator Latest Detail WTI intraday low $95.50 WTI level at time of writing $97.30 IEA projected global supply change Decline of around 3.9 million barrels per day this year

Background: What Drives WTI Prices?

What is WTI Oil?

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Key Price Drivers

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

Role of Inventory Data

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC’s Influence

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.