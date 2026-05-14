Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Spot Silver eases from highs last seen on March 11th

Spot Silver eases from highs last seen on March 11th

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated:

Spot Silver eased from a 2-month high on Thursday, as market players focused on the summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to media reports, the United States and China are examining a potential framework that would reduce tariffs on approximately $30 billion of goods, excluding items linked to national security. The move is being viewed as an attempt to ease bilateral strains and foster more stable economic ties.

Trump is also expected to seek assistance from China to resolve the prolonged conflict with Iran. However, some analysts are skeptical that Trump will receive the support ⁠he wants.

Washington has stepped up pressure on Tehran by announcing new sanctions on entities involved in shipping Iranian crude to China and issuing warnings to banks that facilitate such transactions.

On the data front, US producer prices rose at their sharpest rate in four years in April – another indication of mounting inflationary pressure.

Traders have largely priced out Fed interest rate cuts for 2026, while the probability of a hike by December stood at 28%.

Another factor weighing on Silver is India’s decision to sharply increase import duties on both Gold and Silver. The effective rate has been lifted from 6% to 15%, comprising a 10% Basic Customs Duty plus a 5% infrastructure cess.

Higher import costs could undermine some price-sensitive demand, but underlying consumption related to industrial uses remains a potential source of support.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Apple inc. share price up, in a settlement with bankrupt supplier GT Advanced TechnologiesApple inc. share price up, in a settlement with bankrupt supplier GT Advanced Technologies Apple Inc. signed an agreement with its sapphire supplier GT Advanced Technologies to keep their previous contract a secret, after the “I” company feared information leaks.On Tuesday, an attorney for the bankrupt GT said the two companies […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/USD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/USD within the range of 1.1120-1.1178. The pair closed at 1.1167, gaining 0.11% on a daily basis and extending gains from Friday.According to Binary Tribunes analysis on historical volatility, the average intraday […]
  • Netflix Inc share price up, calls for free interconnection between broadband providersNetflix Inc share price up, calls for free interconnection between broadband providers The Chief Executive Officer of Netflix Inc. - Reed Hastings shared the companys opinion that broadband companies should be required to connect their networks to major content providers such as Netflix itself. The company also attacked some […]
  • Forex Market: USD/ZAR daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/ZAR daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw USD/ZAR within the range of 10.9580-11.0594. The pair closed at 11.0478, gaining 0.26% on a daily basis.At 6:58 GMT today USD/ZAR was down 0.18% for the day to trade at 11.0272. The pair touched a daily low at 11.0250 […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/NOK daily forecastForex Market: GBP/NOK daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session GBP/NOK traded within the range of 10.5715-10.6325 and closed at 10.6155, gaining 0.36% on a daily basis.At 8:07 GMT today GBP/NOK was down 0.03% for the day to trade at 10.6092. The pair touched a daily […]
  • Procter & Gamble Co. share price up, to discontinue up to 100 brandsProcter & Gamble Co. share price up, to discontinue up to 100 brands Procter & Gamble Co., the worlds largest consumer-products company, announced it is going to let go of at least half its brands, in a bid to improve profitability by focusing on its core, better-selling brands.“We’re going to create a […]