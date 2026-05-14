Rupee Weakens as USD/INR Nears Record on Geopolitics

Key Moments

The US dollar strengthened this week as US inflation exceeded expectations and both the US and Iran dismissed proposals to end the war.

The Indian Rupee fell to a new record low against the US dollar, with USDINR consolidating near all-time highs across multiple timeframes.

Traders are watching US Retail Sales and Jobless Claims as the next key data releases that could influence USDINR direction.

Macro Landscape: Dollar Regains Traction

The US dollar recovered part of its recent losses this week after both the US and Iran rejected proposals aimed at ending the ongoing war, while US inflation figures printed above market expectations. Despite the improved dollar tone, broader markets remain largely rangebound as participants await fresh catalysts before committing to a stronger directional view.

Looking ahead, the Federal Reserve is gradually stepping away from an explicit easing bias. A growing number of Fed officials are emphasizing the importance of maintaining flexibility, with some openly referencing the possibility of further rate hikes. This shift in rhetoric is keeping interest rate expectations in flux.

The potential reopening of the Strait could temporarily weigh on the dollar if oil prices retreat quickly and markets revive expectations for rate cuts on the back of reduced inflation concerns. However, once that initial reaction fades, attention would likely pivot back to Fed policy and incoming economic data. An end to the war and a subsequent pickup in economic activity could keep inflation elevated for longer, potentially forcing the Fed to consider rate hikes to return inflation to its 2% target, which it has not met since 2021.

An alternative path is that the Strait remains closed for an extended period and oil prices stay high. In that scenario, the Fed could still adopt a more hawkish stance, which might deliver a substantial boost to the dollar given the prevailing bearish positioning.

INR Under Strain as Oil and Geopolitics Dominate

The Indian Rupee weakened further this week, sliding to a fresh record low versus the US dollar as the absence of progress in US-Iran talks and a rebound in oil prices continued to pressure the currency.

In the near term, the Rupee has shown a close correlation with oil price movements. Any constructive developments on the US-Iran front are likely to support the INR, while a prolonged stalemate or renewed escalation would likely keep the currency under pressure and could drive it to additional record lows.

From a broader perspective, the Rupee remains in a long-term bearish structural trend against the US dollar. Against this backdrop, dip-buyers in USDINR are likely to look for opportunities near key technical levels to attempt to extend the move to new highs.

USDINR Technical Picture – Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, USDINR climbed to a new all-time high this week as the Rupee’s decline deepened. The pair is now consolidating near these peak levels, offering limited additional information at this scale. To gain clearer insight into near-term dynamics, it is necessary to zoom into the lower timeframes.

USDINR Technical Picture – 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart provides a clearer view of the consolidation phase unfolding around the record highs. From a risk management standpoint, buyers may find a more favorable risk-reward profile by entering closer to the rising trendline, aiming to drive the pair into fresh highs.

Sellers, by contrast, are likely to wait for a decisive break below the trendline and the upper boundary of the prevailing channel. Such a move would be required to open the way for a more meaningful pullback and the prospect of lower levels.

USDINR Technical Picture – 1-Hour Chart

On the 1-hour chart, USDINR is trading within a narrow band, with support at 95.65 and resistance at 96.20. Buyers are expected to continue defending the 95.65 support zone, seeking to push the pair toward new highs and betting on an eventual breakout above 96.20.

Sellers, in turn, need to see a clear break below the 95.65 support area to extend the corrective move toward the trendline near the 94.80 level.

Timeframe Key Levels / Structure Buyer Focus Seller Focus Daily Consolidation near all-time highs Maintain bullish bias above prior highs Wait for signs of a broader reversal 4-hour Consolidation around record levels and trendline support Entries near trendline to target new highs Break below trendline and channel upper bound 1-hour Range between 95.65 support and 96.20 resistance; trendline near 94.80 Buy near 95.65, position for break above 96.20 Seek break below 95.65 toward 94.80 trendline

Data Ahead: Key US Releases on the Radar

Later today, markets will receive the latest US Retail Sales data and the most recent US Jobless Claims figures. These releases have the potential to influence expectations for Federal Reserve policy and, by extension, the near-term direction of the US dollar and USDINR.