Toyota revises down June production plan once again

Toyota Motor Corp (7203) on Friday revised down its global production plan for June for the second time this week.

The Japanese auto maker cut the planned production by about 50,000 vehicles to 800,000 units, as it cited the impact of the Shanghai lockdown.

The company said that operations at some of its facilities across Japan would be suspended during the week starting on June 6th.

Despite that, Toyota’s objective to produce 9.7 million vehicles worldwide during the current financial year has not been changed.

The shares of Toyota Motor Corp closed higher for a second consecutive trading session in Tokyo on Friday, which brought the weekly advance to 1.76%. The stock went up 0.10% (JPY 2.0) to JPY 2,084.0, after touching an intraday high at JPY 2,112.5. The latter has been a price level not seen since May 12th (JPY 2,114.5).

The shares of Toyota Motor Corp have retreated 1.02% so far in 2022, following a 32.30% gain in 2021.