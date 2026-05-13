Nvidia Gains as Trump Names Jensen Huang to China Trip

Key Moments

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares climbed 2.4% in premarket trading by 04:30 ET after President Trump confirmed CEO Jensen Huang was traveling with him to China.

Trump said Huang and other major U.S. executives, including Elon Musk and Tim Cook, would attend meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The Trump-Xi summit, set for May 14-15, is expected to center on trade, artificial intelligence, tariffs, and broader geopolitical strains.

Market Reaction

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares rose 2.4% in premarket trading on Wednesday by 04:30 ET after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly confirmed that CEO Jensen Huang is part of his delegation to China.

The move in the stock followed a late-Tuesday social media post from Trump, who stated that Huang is accompanying him on the trip after earlier reports suggested the Nvidia chief executive had not been invited.

Trump Confirms Huang’s Presence on the Trip

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that “Jensen is currently on Air Force One,” directly countering previous media coverage about the delegation’s composition. He specifically criticized a report from CNBC that said Huang was not traveling with him, labeling it “FAKE NEWS.”

The message came after conflicting reports over whether Huang would be part of the trip, with some earlier accounts indicating he was not included on an initial White House list of executives slated to attend.

Key Executives Joining Beijing Meetings

Trump said Huang will join several prominent U.S. business leaders for meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. The group includes Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Larry Fink, Stephen Schwarzman, and David Solomon, according to Trump.

Trump stated that during the discussions he plans to press Xi to “open up” China further to U.S. companies. The talks are expected to address trade, artificial intelligence, tariffs, and ongoing geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Executive Role Participation Detail Jensen Huang CEO, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Confirmed by Trump to be on Air Force One and part of China delegation Elon Musk U.S. executive Named by Trump as attending meetings with Xi Jinping Tim Cook U.S. executive Named by Trump as attending meetings with Xi Jinping Larry Fink U.S. executive Named by Trump as attending meetings with Xi Jinping Stephen Schwarzman U.S. executive Named by Trump as attending meetings with Xi Jinping David Solomon U.S. executive Named by Trump as attending meetings with Xi Jinping

Significance for Nvidia and U.S.-China Relations

Huang’s involvement in the trip is drawing close attention, given Nvidia’s efforts to preserve access to the Chinese market amid increasingly strict U.S. controls on semiconductor exports.

The summit between Trump and Xi, scheduled for May 14-15, comes as the United States and China look to steady their relationship following months of friction over trade, technology restrictions, and Taiwan.

Huang had previously indicated his interest in joining such a mission, having said it would be “a great honor” to travel to China with Trump if he were invited.